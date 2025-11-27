Metals Creek Completes Surface Trenching Program at Naybob West in Timmins, Ontario

  • Strong Sericite-Fuchsite alteration with Py and Aspy
  • Extend Mineralization both East and West

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek), is pleased to announce the completion of a surface trenching program within the Naybob West Zone which is located 400m west-northwest of the past producing Naybob Gold Deposit on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Discovery Silver Corp ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

This surface trenching program is follow-up to results from a recent prospecting/mapping program (See news release, October 28, 2025) on Naybob West which returned high-grade mineralization ranging from 0.054 grams per tonne (g/t) to 12.3 g/t Gold (Au). The main focus of this program was to further define the orientation and nature of the gold mineralization as well as further expand both to the east and west the strike extent of this zone of mineralization. This zone of mineralization is hosted within a broad zone of strong to intense alteration consisting of fuchsite, sericite, silicification and iron carbonate with associated quartz stockwork over a minimum width of 30m. Within this pervasive zone of alteration is a discrete zone of mineralization with quartz flooding, disseminated pyrite, arsenopyrite and local galena with all primary textures destroyed.

Trenching was successful in expanding mineralization along strike both in the east and west direction. Intense alteration (See Figure 1) consisting of fuchsite, sericite, silicification and carbonatization was identified with associated pyrite, arsenopyrite mineralization. Abundant quartz vein and flooding is also present including local tourmaline veinlets which is sometimes a key indicator for potential gold mineralization. This program saw the collection of 60 surface grab samples. Mineralization remains open both to the east and west with mineralization traced for approximately 70 meters(m). Structural folding is also present with the orientation of this zone of alteration changing from an easterly to north easterly direction. This change in orientation is highly important in that northeast trending structures within the Timmins Gold Camp is considered to be highly prospective for the emplacement of gold mineralization.

In addition to the trenching and subsequent sampling, 6 lines of soils sampling were conducted over what is interpreted to be along strike of the alteration package. With the onset of winter conditions, additional trenching was unable to be completed. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property).

The Ogden Gold Project is an exploration staged project located within the prolific Timmins Gold Camp. It is a part of a joint venture agreement between Metals Creek Resources and Discovery Silver Corp. The property is located in Ogden Township and covers 8km of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Break, the key conduit for gold mineralization in the Timmins Gold Camp.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/276145_906d4d9a346ee895_002full.jpg

Figure 1: Fuchsite-Sericite-Quartz with pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/276145_906d4d9a346ee895_002full.jpg

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Assays results will be released once they are received and compiled.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
709-256-6060
Metals Creek Resources Corp
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276145

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

