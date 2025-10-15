Metallium Announces Breakthrough by Rice University Scientists Enables Rare Earth Recovery from Magnet Waste

Peer-reviewed results validate Metallium's patented process and confirm pathway to U.S.-based rare earth refining capability
Metallium Ltd. (ASX: MTM,OTC:MTMCF; OTCQX: MTMCF) announced that Rice University researchers have published peer-reviewed findings that demonstrate a breakthrough method for recovering rare earth elements from end-of-life magnets using Flash Joule Heating (FJH) combined with chlorination. This new application of the FJH technology is covered by Metallium's exclusive license of this technology and Metallium intends to add it to their commercialization efforts for FJH.
The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on September 29 of this year, was led by Professor James Tour and Colleagues at Rice University (Xu et al.2025). More details on the study and the new breakthrough can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03008063-6A1290240&v=undefined
"Rice University's breakthrough confirms what we see as the future of critical metals processing: cleaner, faster and vastly more efficient that current processes," said Michael Walshe, Managing Director and CEO of Metallium. "The ability to recover rare earths from magnet waste at scale, with higher yields, lower costs, and zero acid or wastewater, represents a paradigm shift for global supply chains. Metallium is uniquely positioned, with exclusive rights to this technology, to take it from laboratory success into industrial reality."
Walshe noted that the company's Texas pilot plant is a crucial next step in which the technology can move from world-class science to commercial deployment. "With our exclusive rights to commercialize Flash Joule Heating for critical metal recovery we intend to adapt these Rice University findings to our pilot-scale prototype system in Texas," explained Walshe, adding that the work forms part of the Company's plan to build a national network of clean-tech metal recovery facilities anchored in the United States.
Metallium (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. The company's first commercial site in Texas via its wholly owned US subsidiary, Flash Metals USA, is scheduled to be commissioned in December of this year.
