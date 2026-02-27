Metallic Minerals to Exhibit at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 1-4

Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MMG,OTC:MMNGF) (OTCQB: MMNGF) (FSE: 9MM1) ("Metallic" or the "Company") is pleased to be attending the 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention in Toronto from March 1-4, 2026.

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #2724 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre under The Metallic Group, shared with Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PGE). Management will be available to provide updates on the Company's La Plata copper-silver-gold-PGE critical minerals project in Colorado, supported by a strategic investment from Newmont Corporation, as well as its 100%-owned, district-scale Keno Silver project in Yukon, located adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill operations.

Shareholders, investors, and industry participants are invited to visit Booth #2724 to discuss recent progress and upcoming catalysts across Metallic Minerals' portfolio.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a resource-stage exploration and development company advancing copper, silver, gold, platinum group elements, and other critical minerals at the La Plata project in southwestern Colorado, and high-grade silver exploration at the Keno Silver project in the Yukon Territory, adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver operations. The Company is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business through partnerships with experienced mining operators.

Metallic is led by a team with a strong track record of discovery and exploration success across multiple precious and base metal deposits in North America and is backed by strategic investment by Newmont Corporation and Eric Sprott. The Company integrates advanced data analytics into its exploration process to support target generation, accelerate discovery, and unlock value across its portfolio.

Metallic's project districts have a history of significant mineral production and benefit from existing infrastructure, including road access and nearby power. The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development, engaging and collaborating with Canadian First Nation groups, U.S. Tribal and Native Corporations, and local communities to support long-term project advancement.

Upcoming Events

Metallic's management team will be attending several upcoming key industry events over the coming months and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors and stakeholders:

  1. Metals Investor Forum - Toronto, Canada, February 27-28, 2026.
  2. PDAC 2026 - Toronto, Canada, March 1-4, 2026.
  3. Swiss Mining Institute Conference - Zurich, Switzerland, March 18-19, 2026.
  4. SAFE Summit 2026 - Washington, D.C., USA, April 27-28, 2026.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Website: metallic-minerals.com Phone: 604-629-7800
Email: info@metallic-minerals.com Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting timelines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position and future dividends as well as financial position, prospects, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, unsuccessful operations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration, development of mines and mining operations is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285676

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

metallic-mineralsmmg-cctsxv-mmgprecious-metals-investing
MMG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

Combined company is well-capitalized with an exceptional management team and portfolio of gold assets in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay regionSirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") and OVI Mining Corp. ("OVI") are pleased to announce the completion of their previously... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

Hub and Spoke Mine Plan in Central Newfoundland: Three deposits, Hammerdown, Orion and Stog'er Tight, centered around the Company's Pine Cove Mill Robust Economics: After-tax NPV5%[1] of $199.2 M[2] using a base case scenario (variable price deck: long-term price of US$3,475/oz averaging... Keep Reading...
Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE,OTC:HWKRF)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that planning is underway for a 1,000 meter diamond drill program at the Talon Zone within its Iron Range Gold Project in... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

(TheNewswire) HIGHLIGHTS Underground rehabilitation of the historic mine workings and preparation of drill stations is anticipated to begin next weekUnderground delineation drilling is expected to commence by the second half of MarchAn application for the environmental permit required for... Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq

Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq

San Miguel Drilling Highlights 370 g/t AgEq over 13.6 metres 236 g/t AgEq over 12.0 metres 803 g/t AgEq over 3.7 meters 548 g/t AgEq over 3.9 metres San Juan Drilling Highlights 255 g/t AgEq over 6.8 metres Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:QTZCF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to... Keep Reading...
NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Nevgold Corp. (TSXV: NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (FSE: 5E50) ("NevGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top 50 Company by the TSX Venture Exchange.The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies on TSX Venture Exchange over... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

Related News

silver investing

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

gold investing

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

oil and gas investing

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

lithium investing

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M