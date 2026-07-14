Meta to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results

Meta to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company's second quarter 2026 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, July 29th, 2026.

Meta

Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.atmeta.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. 

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on July 29th, 2026 will also be posted to the investor.atmeta.com website.

Disclosure Information 
Meta uses the investor.atmeta.com and meta.com/news websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook profile (facebook.com/zuck), Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) and Threads profile (threads.net/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

Contacts 

Investors:
Chad Heaton
investor@meta.com /  investor.atmeta.com 

Press:
Matt Tye
press@meta.com / meta.com/news

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meta-to-announce-second-quarter-2026-results-302825578.html

SOURCE Meta

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