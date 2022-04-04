Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta Platforms, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB) of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Meta Platforms, Inc. securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Meta Platforms, Inc. during the relevant timeframe, you have until May 9, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25488&wire=5 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case.

