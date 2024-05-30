Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

The META Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024 .

Meta (PRNewsfoto/Meta)

About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts
Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
investor@meta.com / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
press@meta.com / about.fb.com/news/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meta-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-302160083.html

SOURCE Meta

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Meta Platforms Inc.METANASDAQ:META
META
AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

AWS and SAP Unlock New Innovation with Generative AI

Generative AI hub in SAP AI Core integrates with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver generative AI-driven insights and streamline manual processes for enterprise customers

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an expanded, strategic collaboration to transform modern cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) experiences and help enterprises drive new capabilities and efficiencies with generative artificial intelligence (AI). Together, AWS and SAP are striving to make it easier for customers to adopt the RISE with SAP solution on AWS, to improve the performance and efficiency of SAP workloads running in the cloud, and to embed generative AI into an enterprise's entire portfolio of business-critical applications.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bravo Intersects High-Grade IOCG-Style Massive Sulphide Copper-Gold Mineralization in Drill Testing of Luanga EM targets

Bravo Intersects High-Grade IOCG-Style Massive Sulphide Copper-Gold Mineralization in Drill Testing of Luanga EM targets

Highlights include 11.48m at 14.3% Cu, 3.3g/t Au including 2.9m at 22.9% Cu, 3.6g/t Au at T5 Target

  • Regional exploration has drilled two new areas of sulphide mineralization (T5 and T6 Targets), east of the original Luanga PGM+Ni+Au deposit.
  • T5 and T6 targets are only two of eleven priority EM anomalies hosted within the boundaries of the Luanga tenement.
  • T6 target has also intersected massive sulphides in ultramafic rock.

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), (" Bravo " or the " Company ") has completed initial drill holes on the "T5" and "T6" electromagnetic ("EM") anomaliestargets. Assays have been received from the first drill hole ("DDH") at target T5. Both targets are located east of the original PGM+Au+Ni prospecting area of the 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit (" Luanga " or " Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project "), in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BRUKINSA® Data at ASCO Underscore Differentiated Clinical Profile for Treatment of CLL and SLL

BRUKINSA® Data at ASCO Underscore Differentiated Clinical Profile for Treatment of CLL and SLL

New network meta-analysis demonstrates favorable progression-free survival for patients treated with BRUKINSA vs other BTKi's

Analysis of Kaiser Permanente database shows BRUKINSA effective and generally well tolerated, including in patients switching to BRUKINSA from ibrutinib

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Education Product for Quest Devices Will Help Teachers Bring Subjects to Life in New Ways

New Education Product for Quest Devices Will Help Teachers Bring Subjects to Life in New Ways

By Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs

Takeaways

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Supporting Parents Online With Our Screen Smart Program

Supporting Parents Online With Our Screen Smart Program

Takeaways

  • We're kicking off our 2024 Screen Smart program to help parents navigate conversations with their families about using devices safely and learn more about Meta's parental supervision tools.
  • With this program, we want to help parents feel more confident about raising their teens in an increasingly digital world, with boundaries and protections that work best for them.

With a seemingly endless range of apps, websites and devices, parenting in today's digital world can feel overwhelming. Kids today are using devices from early ages, and on average, most teens use about 40 different apps every week. This week, we're kicking off a series of workshops called Screen Smart to empower parents to confidently manage their teens' usage of smartphones and devices - including on Meta's platforms

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×