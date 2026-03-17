Mesoblast to Host R&D Day on April 8, 2026

Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will host its inaugural R&D Day on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 in New York City. The event will be webcast live from 8:00am to 11:00am EST and will include presentations from Mesoblast's senior leadership team and from key opinion leaders.

The event will include discussions regarding the company's corporate strategy, successful commercialization of its flagship product Ryoncil®, and its robust multi-billion-dollar pipeline opportunities in inflammatory pain and cardiovascular disease. In addition, the company will unveil new technology that will drive innovation for the next era of cellular medicines.

Dr. Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive of Mesoblast, said: "Our inaugural R&D event provides an opportunity to highlight Mesoblast's near-term and longer-term corporate drivers of growth, and upcoming key milestones of our deep pipeline."

The webcast can be accessed via: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/msb-inv-2026/

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of event on the Company's website: www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast (the Company) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The therapies from the Company's proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast's Ryoncil® (remestemcel-L-rknd) for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGvHD) in pediatric patients 2 months and older is the first FDA-approved mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy. Please see the full Prescribing Information at www.ryoncil.com.

Mesoblast is committed to developing additional cell therapies for distinct indications based on its remestemcel-L and rexlemestrocel-L allogeneic stromal cell technology platforms. Ryoncil® is being developed for additional inflammatory diseases including SR-aGvHD in adults and biologic-resistant inflammatory bowel disease. Rexlemestrocel-L is being developed for heart failure and chronic low back pain. The Company has established commercial partnerships in Japan, Europe and China.

About Mesoblast intellectual property: Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio, with over 1,000 granted patents or patent applications covering mesenchymal stromal cell compositions of matter, methods of manufacturing and indications. These granted patents and patent applications provide commercial protection extending through to at least 2044 in all major markets.

About Mesoblast manufacturing: The Company's proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Mesoblast's preclinical and clinical studies, and Mesoblast's research and development programs; Mesoblast's ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; Mesoblast's ability to advance its manufacturing capabilities; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities, if any; the commercialization of Mesoblast's RYONCIL for pediatric SR-aGVHD and any other product candidates, if approved; regulatory or public perceptions and market acceptance surrounding the use of stem-cell based therapies; the potential for Mesoblast's product candidates, if any are approved, to be withdrawn from the market due to patient adverse events or deaths; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and Mesoblast's ability to enter into and maintain established strategic collaborations; Mesoblast's ability to establish and maintain intellectual property on its product candidates and Mesoblast's ability to successfully defend these in cases of alleged infringement; the scope of protection Mesoblast is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its product candidates and technology; estimates of Mesoblast's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for additional financing; Mesoblast's financial performance; developments relating to Mesoblast's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Mesoblast's product candidates, if approved. You should read this press release together with our risk factors, in our most recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Release authorized by the Chief Executive.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications / Investors  
Paul Hughes  
T: +61 3 9639 6036  
   
Media – Global Media – Australia
Rubenstein BlueDot Media
Caroline Nelson Steve Dabkowski
T: +1 703 489 3037 T: +61 419 880 486
E: cnelson@rubenstein.com E: steve@bluedot.net.au



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mesabi Trustmsbnyse:msbbase metals investing
MSB
The Conversation (0)

Mesabi Trust

Keep Reading...
Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals

Neuroscientific to Acquire Leading Stem Cell Technology

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NSB) to acquire StemSmartTM patented Stem Cell technology (StemSmart), for the manufacture of life-changing cellular medicine, Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSC), from Isopogen WA Ltd (Isopogen WA). About StemSmart AcquisitionEarly indications from the... Keep Reading...
Lithium Power International

Activity Report for the Quarter Ended June 2023

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (“LPI” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 30 June 2023. (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”). HIGHLIGHTSSale completed for LPI’s wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Western... Keep Reading...
Lithium Power International

Activity Report For The Quarter Ended March 2023

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2023. (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”). HIGHLIGHTSCompletion of the MSB ownership consolidation enabled LPI to... Keep Reading...
Lithium Power International

The New Chilean National Lithium Policy

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide updated comments on the recent announcement of the new National Lithium Policy in Chile, and the potential impact it will have on the company’s Maricunga lithium brine project. On the evening of 20... Keep Reading...
Lithium Power International

Activity Report For The Quarter Ended December 2022

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 December 2022 (“Quarter”, “Reporting Period”), including subsequent events that might have a significant impact between 31... Keep Reading...
CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO AgreementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Update on Patriot Nickel and Continued Property Acquisitions

Homeland Nickel Update on Patriot Nickel and Continued Property Acquisitions

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario March 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Strobel as CEO of Patriot Nickel. Jeff is an experienced mining executive and former military officer.... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Confirms Two Broad Zones of Epithermal Gold Mineralization with Assays to 50.5 g/t Au Overlying Porphyry Targets at the Kinkaid Project, Nevada

Oreterra Confirms Two Broad Zones of Epithermal Gold Mineralization with Assays to 50.5 g/t Au Overlying Porphyry Targets at the Kinkaid Project, Nevada

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report very encouraging assay results from late 2025 field work (Table 1, below) on the Company's 100% owned, road-accessible Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares at a price of $0.38 per share. A 6%... Keep Reading...

OCEANIC ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF ROSE & COMPANY HOLDINGS TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise notedOceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO,OTC:FEOVF) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") to retain Rose & Company Holdings, LLC ("Rose & Co.") to... Keep Reading...
CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA and Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Commission Inserma Rare Earth Magnet Pre-Processing System in South Carolina

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA and Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Commission Inserma Rare Earth Magnet Pre-Processing System in South Carolina

Commissioning of Inserma hard disk drive magnet pre-processing system at the ILS facility in Williston, South CarolinaOperational milestone advances U.S. rare earth magnet recycling platform and supports domestic supply chains for advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructureThe Williston site... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

Investor Presentation

Excellent Drilling Results Continue at Sandstone

CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

Related News

battery metals investing

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

precious metals investing

Investor Presentation

precious metals investing

Excellent Drilling Results Continue at Sandstone

gold investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold, Silver vs. Energy — Where I'm Focusing Now

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Year End 2025 Financial Results, Q1 2026 Dividend of US$0.12/share, and Filing of our AIF

copper investing

Corazon Mining Gears Up for Maiden Diamond Drilling at Two Pools Project

copper investing

LME Trading Halt Hits Metals Markets During Peak Pricing Window