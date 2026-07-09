Merrill Managed Account Advisors Surpasses $1 Trillion, Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation

Key points

  • Managed Account Advisors (MAA) platform, which helps advisors build and manage personalized portfolios, surpassed $1 trillion in client assets.
  • Launched in 2006, MAA enables advisors to deliver tailored investment portfolios more efficiently and at scale.
  • The platform brings together portfolio design and implementation in one place, helping advisors manage investments while staying focused on clients.  

Merrill today announced that its Managed Account Advisors LLC (MAA) platform surpassed $1 trillion in assets, reflecting two decades of growth and innovation. Since its launch in 2006, MAA has transformed how advisors deliver personalized investment portfolios at scale for clients across the wealth spectrum.

Merrill logo

MAA is an integrated portfolio management platform that serves as a central resource for advisors to implement and manage Managed and Custom Managed Strategies within the Merrill Lynch Investment Advisory Program (IAP). The platform provides access to customizable model portfolios from Bank of America's Chief Investment Office (CIO), insights from BofA Global Research, and third-party investment managers, while streamlining day-to-day portfolio management.

"Reaching $1 trillion reflects the impact of MAA over the last two decades," said Nancy Fahmy, Head of the Investment Solutions Group at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. "Today, MAA brings together the breadth of Bank of America Private Bank and Merrill's investment insights and resources to power millions of client accounts, while freeing up advisors' time to focus on clients."

With MAA, advisors remain at the center of the investment process, working with clients to define goals, select strategies, and tailor portfolios to individual needs. MAA provides the infrastructure to implement, oversee, and adjust client portfolios more efficiently. The platform also supports robust reporting and tax-aware investing strategies based on client needs.

Since its inception, MAA has been an industry leader in innovation in managed solutions. MAA was among the first to transition separately managed accounts (SMAs) to model-based delivery and among the first to launch custom-managed strategies, enabling advisors to build tailored, multi-sleeve portfolios. MAA capabilities support clients across Merrill, Bank of America Private Bank, and Bank of America Consumer Investments.

"For nearly 20 years, Managed Account Advisors has pioneered how we deliver personalized portfolios at scale," said John Capelli, Head of Managed Account Advisors at Merrill. "MAA began as an innovative approach to managed solutions and is now a core engine powering how advisors serve clients today."

Frequently asked questions

Question: What is Managed Account Advisors (MAA)?

Answer: Managed Account Advisors (MAA) is Merrill's centralized portfolio management platform that helps advisors build, implement, and manage client investment portfolios at scale. It brings together insights from BofA Global Research and strategies from Bank of America Private Bank and Merrill's CIO and third-party investment managers into a single framework, making it easier for advisors to deliver consistent, personalized portfolios to clients.

Question: What are the benefits of MAA?

Answer: MAA helps advisors deliver a combination of scale, consistency, and personalization. It enables advisors to efficiently implement investment strategies across many client accounts while still tailoring portfolios to individual goals and preferences. This approach can free up time for advisors to focus on client relationships and planning. For clients, MAA provides access to professionally managed strategies, diversification, and tax-aware portfolio management.

Question: What is next for MAA?

Answer: MAA continues to evolve to meet changing client and advisor needs. Future enhancements are focused on expanding personalization, increasing tax-efficient investing capabilities, and adding new portfolio construction tools to give advisors greater flexibility in how they manage client portfolios. As client expectations grow, MAA will continue to innovate to deliver more tailored and efficient investment solutions.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Carolyn Batt, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.983.1369

Carolyn.Batt@bofa.com

MAP #8989785

Important Disclosures

Investing involves risk. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities.

Merrill, its affiliates, and financial advisors do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

This material does not take into account a client's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy. Merrill offers a broad range of brokerage, investment advisory and other services. There are important differences between brokerage and investment advisory services, including the type of advice and assistance provided, the fees charged, and the rights and obligations of the parties. It is important to understand the differences, particularly when determining which service or services to select. For more information about these services and their differences, speak with your Merrill financial advisor.

The Merrill Lynch Investment Advisory Program is an investment advisory program sponsored by Merrill. Merrill offers a broad range of brokerage, investment advisory and other services. There are important differences between brokerage and investment advisory services, including the type of advice and assistance provided, the fees charged, and the rights and obligations of the parties. It is important to understand the differences, particularly when determining which service or services to select. All recommendations must be considered in the context of an individual investor's goals, time horizon, liquidity needs and risk tolerance. Not all recommendations will be in the best interest of all investors. For more information about the Merrill Lynch Investment Advisory Program, including our fiduciary responsibilities, you may obtain a copy of the Merrill Lynch Investment Advisory Program Brochure by accessing the SEC website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

The Chief Investment Office (CIO) provides thought leadership on wealth management, investment strategy and global markets; portfolio management solutions; due diligence; and solutions oversight and data analytics. CIO viewpoints are developed for Bank of America Private Bank, a division of Bank of America, N.A., ("Bank of America") and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S" or "Merrill"), a registered broker-dealer, registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation.

Managed Account Advisors LLC (MAA), a Registered Investment Adviser and an affiliate of MLPF&S, is the overlay portfolio manager for implementing the strategies. MAA implements Merrill's strategy recommendations in accounts in the Merrill Lynch Investment Advisory Program (IAP), subject to any reasonable client-imposed restrictions, cash flow and other considerations.

BofA Global Research is research produced by BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofAS") and/or one or more of its affiliates. BofAS is a registered broker-dealer, Member SIPC and wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BofA Corp.").

Bank of America Private Bank is a division of Bank of America, N.A., Member FDIC and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BofA Corp."). Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (also referred to as "MLPF&S" or "Merrill") makes available certain investment products sponsored, managed, distributed or provided by companies that are affiliates of BofA Corp. MLPF&S is a registered broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, Member SIPC and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BofA Corp.").

Banking products are provided by Bank of America, N.A. and affiliated banks, Members FDIC and wholly owned subsidiaries of Bank of America Corporation.

Investment products

Are Not FDIC Insured

Are Not Bank Guaranteed

May Lose Value

 

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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