Meritage Homes Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for October 29, 2025

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's third quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

To listen, please go to Meritage's Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-877-407-6951 U.S. toll free or 1-412-902-0046. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications
(480) 515-8979 (office)
investors@meritagehomes.com

Mammoth Resources Corp.MTHNYSE:MTH
MTH
Mithril Silver and Gold

Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico

- New High-Grade Drilling Discovery in First Round of Shallow Drilling -

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril” or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril’s Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1).

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Provides Update on Activities at Its Tenoriba Gold Property, Mexico

Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSXV:MTH), (the “Company”, or “Mammoth”) would like to provide an update on exploration activities at its Tenoriba precious metal, gold-silver property located in the prolific Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Mammoth announced on December 20, 2018, that it and Centerra Gold Inc. (Centerra) had reached an agreement to option Mammoth’s Tenoriba property to Centerra whereby Centerra acting as Operator of the property can earn up to a 70% interest in the Tenoriba property upon total project expenditures of US$9.9 million (C$12.0 million) and payments to Mammoth of US$900,000 (C$1.2 million) to be expended over a maximum seven-year period, expenditure amounts which can be accelerated depending on exploration success. During the option earn-in period, Centerra will act as operator and be responsible for developing and performing exploration programs.

