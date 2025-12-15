Meritage Homes Contributes $4.2 Million In Donations and Funding In 2025 To Strengthen Communities Nationwide

Staying true to its brand promise of delivering a Life.Built.Better®, Meritage Homes the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S. strengthened its commitment to building stronger communities across the country in 2025. Beyond funding $2 million for K-12 education initiatives, the Company donated over an additional $2 million through its philanthropic foundation, Meritage Cares along with in-kind contributions to organizations across its markets. Meritage continued to support its team members through the Meritage Cares Assistance Fund, which offers financial relief for employees facing unexpected financial hardships.

"Living our core value of Start with Heart is more than a mantra – it's how we give back to the communities we live and operate in," said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. "In 2025, we continued to support organizations that help build stronger communities and a brighter future. Our employees embody this spirit through their volunteerism and dedication to making an impact."

Meritage's 2025 philanthropic impact includes:

Helping Communities Rebuild
Meritage contributed over $600,000 to help families recover from the devastation of California wildfires and severe flooding in Texas earlier this year. Donations to Convoy of Hope , The California Fire Foundation and Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country provided emergency relief, transitional assistance, and long-term recovery resources to help communities rebuild.

Advancing Education and Career Development Opportunities
Meritage invested almost $450,000 to fund academic scholarships for students at universities across the U.S. and support early careers in construction.

Combating Food Insecurity and Providing Shelter
The Meritage team chose to help children in need through its company-wide charitable initiative in 2025 by partnering once again with No Child Hungry . $250,000 was donated to the organization and Meritage employees volunteered over 2,000 cumulative hours to pack over 465,000 meal kits.

Meritage continued its support of the Arizona Housing Fund for the fifth year to advance affordable housing initiatives and other organizations nationwide to help those seeking shelter find safety and comfort.

Supporting Reforestation Efforts
Meritage contributed $300,000 to the Arbor Day Foundation to promote tree planting and water conservation, helping to protect communities from future climate-related impacts.

Honoring and Supporting Military Families
Meritage built and donated two brand-new, mortgage-free homes to deserving military families in Angier, North Carolina and Colorado Springs, Colorado through its long-standing partnership with Operation Homefront's Permanent Homes for Veterans program. With these homes, Meritage has helped 22 families build a strong foundation for their next chapter.

To commemorate its 40 th anniversary in 2025, Meritage released a video reflecting on four decades of building stronger communities and celebrating the people and partners it supports, here . For more information on Meritage Cares, please visit: www.meritagehomes.com/sustainability-and-corporate-responsibility/meritage-cares .

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

Contact:
Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications
(480) 515-8979
media@meritagehomes.com


