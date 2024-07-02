Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Ramelius Makes Strategic Investment in Spartan Resources

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Melodiol Q2 Revenue and Updates

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that it has delivered another strong revenue quarter. During Q2 of 2024, Melodiol generated unaudited revenue of$4.8m, a 9% increase on Q1 2024 ($4.4m). H2 2024 unaudited revenues now total $9.2m, a 31% increase on H1 2023 ($7.0m).

Highlights:

  • Q2 2024 unaudited revenues total $4.8m, a 9% increase on Q1 2024 ($4.4m)
  • Brings H1 2024 unaudited revenues to $9.2m, a 31% increase on H1 2023 ($7.0m)
  • Growth underpinned by strong results at Mernova

Growth was underpinned by strong results at Mernova. During Q2 of 2024, Mernova had confirmed unaudited purchase orders of $2.0m (C$1.8m). This figure is a 25% increase on Q1 2024 ($1.6m) and a 33% increase on Q2 2023 ($1.5m). In addition to these strong results, Mernova already has confirmed purchase orders for Q3 2024 of $452k (C$411k), providing a strong foundation for the quarter.

Additionally, Mernova achieved a variety of key objectives, including the introduction of a new product category (edibles), the approval of numerous new SKUs in existing provinces, the introduction of new vaporiser flavours and a supply agreement to source additional capacity to keep up with strong demand.

In addition to these strong results, Mernova already has confirmed purchase orders for Q3 2024 of $452k (C$411k), providing a strong foundation for the quarter.

During Q2 of 2024, HHI also provided $2.8m in sales between its Australian and UK divisions. As stated previously, the Company is committed to rationalising non-core business units, while focusing on its core divisions, Mernova and HHI in an effort to achieve profitability as quickly as possible.

Management commentary:

CEO and Managing Director, Mr William Lay said:“We are very pleased to demonstrate quarter on quarter growth for Melodiol as a group. During the last year, the Company has completed a step change in terms of revenue size, and we are sharply focused on Mernova and HHI as our core business units. By focusing on these business units, and rationalising non-core business units, all of our teams are working hard to achieve group profitability as quickly as possible.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Melodiol Global Health, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockspsychedelics stocksasx:me1psychedelics investing
ME1:AU
Melodiol Global Health
Sign up to get your FREE

Melodiol Global Health Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Melodiol Global Health

Melodiol Global Health


Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Corporate Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, to be effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday May 16, 2024.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Company's common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Thursday, May 16, 2024 . Following the reverse stock split, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SEEL" with the new CUSIP number, 81577F307. The reverse stock split is intended for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

At the effective time of the reverse split, every 8 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock will be converted automatically into one share of the Company's common stock without any change in the par value per share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock from 400,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares and the ownership percentage of each stockholder will remain unchanged other than as a result of fractional shares. In addition, the reverse stock split will apply to the Company's common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options, with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices thereof and under the Company's equity incentive plans, as applicable.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 17.4 million to approximately 2.2 million.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof, the potential impact of the reverse split on the bid price of the Company's common stock, the potential for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the expected number of shares of common stock to be outstanding following the reverse stock split. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those associated with general economic and market conditions, as well as other risk factors and matters set forth in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-1-for-8-reverse-stock-split-302144966.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Mernova’s Strong Progress Continues

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova, continues to make strong operational progress.

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

  • COMP360 phase 3 pivotal program in treatment-resistant depression (TRD) on track for top-line COMP005 trial data in fourth quarter 2024, COMP006 trial top-line data expected mid-2025
  • Compass announces positive phase 2 COMP360 data in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Michael Gold to join Compass as Head of R&D
  • Compass enters into additional commercial collaborations, including with Reliant Medical Group, part of Optum Care
  • Cash position of $262.9 million at March 31, 2024
  • Conference call May 8 at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK)

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2024 and provided an update on recent business progress.

Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We were pleased to see the positive results from the phase 2 PTSD study, a condition with significant unmet need and limited therapeutic options for the people who live with it. PTSD is a logical extension for COMP360 psilocybin treatment as there is significant overlap in patients living with treatment-resistant depression and PTSD. These strong data enable us to explore the optimal path forward to advance clinical development in PTSD alongside our phase 3 pivotal program in TRD, which is on track for initial data this year. We also continue to prepare for commercialization of COMP360 in TRD if approved by the FDA and have established collaborations with important mental health providers in the US to investigate models for the delivery of COMP360 psilocybin treatment at scale in diverse care settings."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways announces durable improvement in symptoms through 12 weeks in open-label phase 2 study of COMP360 psilocybin in post-traumatic stress disorder

  • Study met primary safety endpoint; administration was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events observed
  • Early and clinically meaningful improvement from baseline in mean CAPS-5 total score (29.5 point reduction at week 12), with change from baseline in mean SDS total score (14.4 point reduction at week 12)
  • 81.8% response (reduction of ≥ 15 points in CAPS-5 score), 63.6% remission (total CAPS-5 ≤ 20) rates at week 4 with 77.3% response and 54.5% remission at week 12
  • Measures of symptom scores relative to baseline improved following a single 25mg dose administered with psychological support (n=22)

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced top-line results from an open-label phase 2 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in 22 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The study met its primary safety endpoint and available secondary efficacy endpoints. Study observations included meaningful and sustained symptom improvement from baseline in mean CAPS-5 total score, a measure of disease severity, and in Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS) score, a measure of functional impairment in daily life. Administration of COMP360 was well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous studies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (‘Meeting’) of Shareholders of Melodiol Global Health Limited (‘Company’) will be held by virtual meeting facility at 9.30am (WST) on Friday, 31 May 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Melodiol Global Health
Sign up to get your FREE

Melodiol Global Health Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

Potential Extension to 8 Mile Dam Gold Deposit Outlined by IP Survey at Gidji JV

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

World Copper Identifies New Opportunity at Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Related News

rare earth investing

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

Copper Investing

Potential Extension to 8 Mile Dam Gold Deposit Outlined by IP Survey at Gidji JV

Silver Investing

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Silver Investing

Diversifying with Precious Metals: Top Strategies for Silver Investment

rare earth investing

China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earths Sector with New Rules

Gold Investing

Endeavour Pours First Gold at Lafigué Mine, Looks for More Côte d’Ivoire Opportunities

Iron Investing

CoTec Releases PEA for Québec Iron Tailings Project

×