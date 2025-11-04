MEG Energy Announces Third Quarter of 2025 Results

Results Release: Monday, November 10, 2025 after market close

The Company's financial statements will be available on MEG's website at www.megenergy.com.

About MEG

MEG is the leading pure-play in situ thermal oil producer in Canada. Our purpose is to meet the growing demand for energy, produced safely and reliably, while generating long-term value for all our stakeholders. MEG produces, transports and sells our oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. Our common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG,OTC:MEGEF).

Learn more at www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com 

MEG:CC
Rare Earths Outlook