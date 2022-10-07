GamingInvesting News

British tech developer, Go Games is set to push the frontier of gaming even further by introducing the TRDR Series II - the first handheld games console to harbor the world's most sophisticated AI.

Gianni O'Connor Founder of Go Games

The AI comes in three iterations - Scarlet, Julia and Tony - each having its own unique personality, tailored to users who are matched with the AI to best fit their personality. The three versions of the console are currently available for order via the TRDR website , and the devices use Android's software meaning users have access to all of their favorite apps as well as a healthy dose of the latest adventure, RPG and sports games.

Some key gaming features of the TRDR Pocket Series 2 include:

  • 1080p OLED screen
  • 192GB of memory
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 12-hour battery life on standby mode
  • End to end military grade encryption

The console's proprietary AI cannot only tell you how to make the perfect Spaghetti Bolognese, or play your favourite song - but functions as an indispensable everyday assistant. Offering up meaningful conversation, serving as a mental health tool for users who suffer from loneliness. Go Games' AI represents one of the most boundary-pushing shifts in the consumer AI space - as the offering is not only an AI that functions like our Siris and Cortana's, but also carve out a more nuanced space in everyday life - teaching users new skills and offering mentoring around specific scenarios.

Gianni O'Connor , founder of Go Games , comments on the launch of the new TRDR Series II:

"The standout difference with our proprietary AI is that we didn't teach it anything specific, only how to learn. This is as human as we can make artificial intelligence. If you can teach someone how to read, you open up their capability to learn anything; the same has been mirrored with our technology. This is the furthest that technology has got to at the point of human existence.

"The integration into the games console is just the first step of our process, but nonetheless represents the smartest device you can carry around."

MEDIA CONTACT: Rory Johnson , +44 (0)20 7183 3189, rory@42bruton.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-the-trdr-series-ii-the-games-console-set-to-revolutionize-our-relationship-with-gaming-301643583.html

SOURCE Go Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

The October 6th official launch of 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store by game publisher and developer, NATRIS, also known as a metaverse NFT platform, is gaining the attention of gamers around the world. Even before launch, during its pre-registration period, 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was featured on Google Play Store, drawing much anticipation.

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

This global launch includes all regions except Japan , Taiwan , Hong Kong , Macau , and China . Japan , Taiwan , Hong Kong , and Macau can expect a launch during October.

Developer NATRIS has prepared various events to commemorate the global launch and welcome global users. Just log into the game to receive the highest ranking seven star hero 'Zhuge Liang'. and complete daily quests to receive tickets to randomly draw 'MUDOL Stones'. Users can obtain 'MUDOL Stones' through diverse gameplay and systems in 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms', and exchange them on the official website for 'MUDOL2 tokens' ('MUDOL2 token' is listed on Huobi and MEXC).

"The Three Kingdoms IP on which 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' is based on is beloved globally and has many fans. 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' which received a lot of love in Korea saw an Asia launch and global launch thanks to all the loyal and supportive user who played the game," says a spokesperson for NATRIS. "Moving forward, we will spare no effort to further improve game service for our users."

Meanwhile, the Promotional Video for 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was released on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYnjUtoT3ck

In addition, the latest information about 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' can be found on the official website and Discord .

Game Overview

©NATRIS CORP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-play-and-earn-mobile-game-hero-blaze-three-kingdoms-begins-301643120.html

SOURCE NATRIS

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/06/c4637.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GamerSaloon announces the hiring of esports industry vet, Ben Feferman as incoming COO and Head of Esports

Online Video Gaming Company, GamerSaloon is pleased to announce it has hired esports veteran Ben Feferman as the company's new Chief Operating Officer and Head of Esports. Ben will be working with the GamerSaloon.com ecosystem to create multi-channel sponsorships, partnerships and launch several special projects including Dot City Gaming, a competitive esports team focused on sports titles.

Originally from Toronto and now living in Boca Raton, FL , Ben has been working as a C-suite executive in the esports industry for the past 4 years. He founded and exited several esports start-ups including Amuka Esports and Parabellum Esports as well as co-founding Canada's first esports incubator.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Evolve Media Announces GameRevolution Relaunch, Propelling Video Game Icon Into A New Era

One of the longest-running video game publications, GameRevolution, has been relaunched and refreshed with an all-new look, logo, and user experience.

Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most significant internet brands since 1996, has announced the debut of the all-new GameRevolution.com.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Everi to Webcast Investor Presentation and Preview of Products at Global Gaming Expo 2022 on Monday October 10, 2022

- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it's hosting a live webcast of management's investor presentation and preview of the Company's products showcased at the upcoming 2022 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E"), as well as a question and answer period that will follow the presentation. The presentation and webcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. PT ( 5:30 p.m. ET ) on Monday, October 10 . The webcast will be archived through October 31, 2022 on the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors," followed by "Events & Contact," followed by "Upcoming Events" for the live webcast or "Past Events" for the archived webcast).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

INNOCN introduces the 27-Inch 165HZ 1MS IPS Gaming Monitor for Hardcore Gamers

INNOCN's new 27-inch computer monitor features a super-fast response time, a blue light filter, and other features to provide the ultimate gaming experience.

The research and development team at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has consistently created smart displays that not only stand the test of time but are also one step ahead of the competition. With its cutting-edge product designs, INNOCN, a market leader in all-in-one monitors, computers, and commercial displays, strives to improve the monitor display market and break through conventional thinking. The company has received numerous accolades from reputable organizations, which has resulted in them winning numerous design awards over the years, including the iF Design Award, the Red Dot Award, and the China Good Design Award. INNOCN has been honored since 2014, and was recently named "Best Overall" and "Best Portable Monitors of 2022." Editors at Rolling Stone and Forbes, among others, wrote about the company.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithosphere Blockchain Releases Roadmap for Implementing Terra Classic & Burning 2.5 Trillion LUNC

Lithosphere (LITHO), confirmed it will integrate Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its upcoming Jot Art Finesse game series launch on Dec. 18, 2022 with a goal to burn 2.5 Trillion Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) during FINESSE: Shadow Warriors' gameplay. Lithosphere core developer, KaJ Labs is bringing gaming utility to Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), while speeding up the burning process to manage LUNC's supply.

The Lithosphere project and KaJ Labs are committed to supporting LUNC in additional games and cross-chain dApps. The Lithosphere team is presenting a roadmap for implementing Terra Classic & burning 2.5T LUNC in the Finesse game series.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

