Me3 has teamed up with Play3 and EVOS Esports to release their closed beta non-custodial wallet to the gaming community. The trio anticipate that blockchain enabled gaming is the next viable step to expand mainstream adoption of the Web3 ecosystem.

Me3, Play3, and Evos team up to take on blockchain gaming

Hong Loon Gan, the co-founder of Me3 said: "People are realizing that gaming may be the biggest real-world application for blockchain technology. Persistent worlds, item portability, and digital scarcity make a step change in the gaming environment and a consumer's ability to be immersed in the games."

Why gaming is a launching pad for blockchain adoption

Blockchain allows the application of decentralized technology into gaming to give players the opportunity to accumulate gaming tokens and NFTs and then trade those assets in marketplaces and crypto exchanges.

In recent years NFT and blockchain gaming has seen a boom of interest among players between 18-34 with total player growth of over 100% YOY in 2021. At present around 18.9% of online gamers have participated in an NFT game with a further 14.4% planning to join. Even with such success, blockchain gaming is still a nascent industry with peak player counts at only 3-4% of their traditional counterparts.

The stage is set for breakout success

With such huge potential, companies are getting serious about bringing users to blockchain games and an estimated 10B USD of investment will flow into the industry this year.

Me3 Co-founder Matthew Ainscow commented : "Our strategy is simple. Be an enabler, by providing a set of tools that makes user acquisition simple for web 2.0 properties. Their users don't have time to figure out cryptic concepts such as "wrapped ether" or "slippage" just to play a game. We simply take the friction and learning curve out of the equation."

Me3's gaming-optimized digital wallet makes new user on-boarding simple. The multi-chain wallet lets users purchase and exchange tokens and NFTs anywhere within the blockchain ecosystem without leaving the wallet. Future updates will release 3 click journeys for NFT Factories, NFT renting, scholarships, and custodial products as Me3 positions itself to be the all-in-one solution for new users and platforms.

Me3 is already in talks with major Web3 platforms such as METAone and GEMS, and their partnership with Play3 and EVOS Esports creates a formidable lineup. While still in their Pre-A series they have secured investment from Widus Partners, the Family office of the Prince of Brunei , BORA protocol by Kakao Games, Tokocrypto and several family offices across Southeast Asia .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

STEAMROLLER ANIMATION RECEIVES EPIC MEGAGRANT TO ASSIST IN THE PRODUCTION OF SPICE FRONTIER, AN ANIMATED SERIES POWERED BY UNREAL ENGINE 5

The Orlando, Florida -based animation studio will utilize Epic Games' Unreal Engine to bring Spice Frontier, an animated episodic to life. Steamroller will also provide valuable feedback to the Unreal Engine team to help further develop technology and real-time pipeline tools to enhance the creation of linear content in Unreal.

Steamroller Animation has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games. The MegaGrant will be used to support the production of Spice Frontier using Epic's Unreal Engine. As a collaborative value add, Steamroller will also share feedback as they develop their animation pipeline to the Unreal Engine team to help develop new technology and innovation for animation and pipeline tools within Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of Epic's cutting-edge real-time 3D tool.

Unreal Engine is notably utilized by many of the top-selling games on the planet – as well as for virtual production, motion pictures and more – and it will be adapted to build Steamroller's first self-produced IP animated episodic, Spice Frontier.

Aaron Gilman , CEO of Steamroller Animation expressed this about the Epic MegaGrant: "We're beyond excited for this opportunity and to be welcomed as Epic MegaGrants recipients. Creating this type of linear content using Unreal Engine will help us immensely in expediting the production of Spice Frontier and other pieces of IP that we have in the works as a studio. As we develop robust pipeline tools for an animated show, we plan to share our learnings with the Unreal Engine team, so that our discoveries will be of tremendous value to not only the production quality of the show, but help to assist animators and improve the pipeline for all teams. We're very excited to be a part of developing efficient and cost-effective storytelling for the industry as a whole."

"Using Epic Games' Unreal Engine primarily for an animated series will truly help streamline our production and allow for a one-stop shop software solution," Jalil Sadool, Steamroller Chief Creative Officer. Jalil adds "With the use of Unreal, a growing studio like Steamroller Animation can tell complex and engaging stories while alleviating the potential for increasing debts."

Steamroller is currently in the process of aligning potential distribution partners for Spice Frontier and other exciting IP projects happening at the studio.

Check out the award winning Spice Frontier short here > https://www.steamrolleranimation.com/spice-frontier

ABOUT STEAMROLLER ANIMATION. Touching the heart and soul of our audiences by creating and telling remarkable stories is what we live to do. Our team of inspired artists, character, creature and facial animators not only bring our own vibrant stories to life, we also have the privilege of partnering with some of the largest gaming and film studios on the planet to do the same for them. On the gaming side, we've had the privilege to work with some of the largest studios on the planet including Blizzard, Insomniac, Guerrilla Games, Epic Games, Riot Games, and more. Our creature, character, and facial animation work can be seen in countless major motion pictures through some of our industry partnerships with WĒTĀ FX, Framestore, and DNEG.

Learn more about Steamroller at https://steamrolleranimation.com or on our social media channels.

Spice Frontier : Episode 1, Now in Production

GTPLAYER announced its official partnership with Blizzard Entertainment to launch the fever-grade Lich King joint gaming chair

As the world's leading e-sports equipment brand, GTPLAYER announced its official partnership with Blizzard Entertainment to launch the GTPLAYER Lich King co-branded gaming chair, which is also GTPLAYER's largest collaborative series to date, and will be released globally on October 24.

"World of Warcraft" is definitely high on the list of the masterpieces enjoying worldwide popularity, and among the "World of Warcraft" series, the Lich King is one of the most popular, with well-rounded and successful characters and countless fans who have found love and hate in him.

This September is destined to be extraordinary for the existing players of "World of Warcraft". Blizzard officially announced that the "Wrath of the Lich King" content will be launched in the World of Warcraft Classic on September 26 . The Lich King once again reigns in the world, which is enough to excite millions of fans.

Aaron Wu , founder of GTPLAYER, said, "The gaming chair is closely related to the player's gaming experience and is the core development project of GTPLAYER. We are pleased to provide players with a unique gaming experience through our partnership with Blizzard.

The Lich King co-branded gaming chair is inspired by the Lich King, with a total of two styles and four colors. The chair as a whole is built in the shape of a "throne", with the embroidered patterns of the Lich King's iconic Helm of Domination and Frostmourne on the front, and the classic shape of the Lich King on the back. which will bring players into the burning scenes of "World of Warcraft" in seconds and instantly ignites the atmosphere. With smooth lines and a cool five-claw grip, the chair is easy to sit and lie down, chic and dynamic. Exclusive NFC anti-counterfeiting certification chip, enlarged adjustable 4D armrests, Bluetooth audio and other enthusiast-level configurations are enough to bring players a strong sense of competition.

This gaming chair co-branded by GTPLAYER and Blizzard Entertainment will be pre-sold on October 24. In addition to the chair, GTPLAYER revealed that a joint gaming table would be launched later, which will continue to spur enthusiasm and expectations.

For the latest news, please visit:

GTPLAYER official website : gtracing.com

GTPLAYER Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/gtplayer.us

GTPLAYER Instagra m: https://www.instagram.com/gtplayer.us/

GTPLAYER Twitte r: https://twitter.com/gtplayerchairs

TikTo k: https://www.tiktok.com/@gtplayer.official

Bilibili Manhua's most popular Chinese comic characters come to life on famous landmark digital screens

Chinese comics exhibit potential for establishing an important presence in world markets

In September, a lineup of videos presenting Chinese comic characters appeared on the screens of NASDAQ and Tokyo Shibuya, drawing sizable attention. The winning lineup was selected from the just-concluded summer vacation event, the Chinese Comic Star Project, launched by Bilibili Manhua. The lineup included Heaven Official's Blessing, Breaking Through the Clouds, The Saintess has a Showdown, Global Examination, BLISS ~ End of Gods, Please Bully Me, Miss Villainess!, Fatal Flower and Song of the Sky Pacers.

World's largest Activate to open at Bramalea City Centre on October 22

The world's first active gaming facility Activate will open its largest store at Bramalea City Centre (BCC) on October 22 . This will be their fifth location in Canada .

Bramlea City Centre / Activate Logo (CNW Group/Bramalea City Centre)

Activate consists of a series of 11 interactive game rooms where people can play arcade-style games by actually jumping, climbing and dodging. The new Activate at Bramalea City Centre will be 13,000 square feet and feature laser lights, glowing walls and huge high-tech rooms where people can play games like Arena, Hoops, Mega Grid and Climb.

The facility will be located at the exterior entrance of BCC, next to Decathlon.

About Activate

Activate offers high-tech games that test your team's physical and mental agility across a wide variety of real-life challenges. Once inside, you and your team choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes. Your electronic wristband tracks your score and progress throughout your experience making Activate perfect for a casual night out or intense competition. A minimum group of three people is needed to play, as games are played in groups of three to five. If you have six or more people, no problem! You can split into smaller groups and switch around players at any time.

About Bramalea City Centre

Bramalea City Centre, is the largest shopping centre in the City of Brampton , and the fourth largest in Ontario . The two-level shopping centre offers 1.5 million square feet of retail shopping space, showcasing a tenant mix of over 300 stores and services including Aritzia, Decathlon, H&M, Browns Shoes and Sephora. For more information, visit bramaleacitycentre.com .

Lurkit launches global Creator Program with anticipated AAA game title Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Swedish tech startup Lurkit announced today at Gamescom Asia that it is taking its newest gaming influencer marketing product, `Creator Program,' to the market. The first game to leverage Lurkit's creator program is the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Darktide . `Creator Program will be available for wider onboarding of game developers before the end of 2022.

Lurkit's newest marketing product, `Creator Program,' is a one-stop shop for game developers and publishers to curate and grow their community of influencers throughout games' entire lifecycle.

This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

