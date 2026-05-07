ME Therapeutics to Pitch at CSE Capital Tech Connect During Web Summit Vancouver

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company") (CSE: METX,OTC:METXF) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company developing novel drugs that reprogram and redirect immune cells to fight cancer, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to pitch at CSE Capital Tech Connect, an exclusive event hosted by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) during Web Summit Vancouver.
During the event, ME Therapeutics's CEO Dr. Salim Dhanji will join other innovators from public and pre-public technology companies, who will deliver fast-paced presentations on their innovations, current momentum and capital market opportunity.
Dr. Dhanji will briefly highlight how ME Therapeutics's in vivo immune reprogramming approaches represent the next wave of cancer medicines developed to overcome two major challenges preventing anti-cancer immunity: the highly suppressive tumour environment in many solid tumours and the lack of sufficient tumour-specific immune cells. These approaches include targeted expression of key proteins that can overcome the suppressive tumour microenvironment and reprogramming immune cells in vivo with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to directly recognize and kill cancer cells. The pitch will cover high-level insights into ME Therapeutics's science and corporate strategy.
"It is an honour to be invited by CSE to present our differentiated science, exciting progress to date and investment opportunity," said Dr. Dhanji. "Activity in the immune reprogramming market continues to accelerate, and ME Therapeutics is at the forefront of this field. We have deep expertise in immune system biology, strategic collaborations with world-class delivery partners, and clinically-tested assets like our CD22 nanobody-based binder. Together, these strengths position us to advance next-generation therapies and expand access to novel cancer therapies for patients."
The event will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at The Stack.
About ME Therapeutics
Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver focused on developing novel therapeutics designed to reprogram immune cells in vivo to reshape the tumour microenvironment and to recognize and kill cancer cells . For more information, visit metherapeutics.com .
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507281949/en/
Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com , +1-236-516-7714
Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com , +1-604-698-6637