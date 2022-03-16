Gaming Investing News
On March 10, 2022 an entertainment venture company - Clover Games, started its global pre-registration for its new metaverse service, #Me. The pre-registration will be opened in 135 countries around the world, including North America and Europe . As this is Clover Games's first project to be unveiled in the global market, it is raising expectations. Clover Games is a game developing venture company based in South ...

Clover Games is a game developing venture company based in South Korea , with the goal of creating entertainment that can be enjoyed by everyone. The company's first mobile RPG game—Lord of Heroes—was released in 2020 and has proceeded to win awards such as Google Play's Best Games of 2020, User's Choice Game Excellence Award and the Korean Game Awards Grand Prize. This has drawn more attention to the company's latest project, #Me.

Clover Games calls its new project a 'virtual world migration service' as it hopes to attract people to move into the world of #Me. Users will be able to customize a variety of 3D avatars created by Unreal Engine. From fantasy jobs such as Rune Knights and Levineers to lifestyle jobs such as content creators, fashion models and photographers, users have a diverse range of jobs to select from and be who they have always wanted to be .

Through the original story of #Me, it aims to help users settle better into this virtual world. The story content consists of real life issues such as phone scams, and in addition, #Me makes use of a combination of game elements like stories and quests and also real-life social elements such as social media feed and messengers to help increase users' immersion in the service.

#Me's global pre-registration will take place for three months till May 2022 . To commemorate the start of pre-registration, a free $100 voucher that can be used inside the #Me service will be given to those who pre-register. For latest news on #Me, follow their official instagram .

You can pre-register for #Me under the 'social' category in both Google Play Store and Apple Store .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

"aoppella!?" 1 Year Anniversary Collaboration: Japanese Voice Actors x The Gospellers "Hitori" MV Premieres

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the one year anniversary of the "aoppella!?" project and a new collaboration with popular Japanese a cappella group The Gospellers on Friday, March 4, 2022 . The first cover song "Hitori" premiered on the official YouTube channel and preorders began for the "aoppella!?" first album featuring songs written by The Gospellers. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220316aoppella_1year_gospellers.html ) for more information.

ExitLag Named Official Sponsor of The Imperial Team

Sponsorship Includes Use of Brand's Connection Optimization Software for 2022 Counter-Strike Matches

ExitLag a proprietary online gaming software company, is the official sponsor of The Imperial Team. The team, created by Gabriel 'FalleN' Toledo, includes Fernando 'fer' Alvarenga, Lincoln 'fnx' Lau, Vinicius 'VINI' Figueiredo, and Ricardo 'boltz' Prass. The team will compete throughout 2022 in Counter-Strike matches using ExitLag's software for more competitive gameplay.

Candor Health Education Launches Free Online Game to Provide Kids Drug and Alcohol Prevention Tools

Candor Health Education a not-for-profit which provides drug, alcohol and sex education to Illinois students in grades four to eight, has launched a free, kid-friendly online game to provide teens and pre-teens tools for making healthy choices about drugs and alcohol. Called 'Pixelton Adventures,' the game features a Minecraft-style platform, allowing users to choose their own avatar and move through a series of daily decisions, challenges, and pressures, such as navigating friendships, balancing finals week, and managing extracurricular activities. With seven different episodes, Pixelton Adventures is free to students, but is also available at no cost to parents and teachers for use in conversations about drug and alcohol prevention.

The launch of Pixelton coincides with National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week , March 21-27, 2022 . According to data released in November 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control , drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 between April 2019 - April 2020 , to 100,306 in the following 12 months. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse , 70% of people who try an illegal drug by age 13 will develop a substance abuse disorder.

Global Esports Organization Gen.G and Game Developer Nimble Neuron Launch Landmark Partnership

The partnership will launch with an Eternal Return World Kick-off experiential party at GDC 2022, followed by Creator and Collegiate Community Events through the end of the year, aimed at increasing user engagement and expanding the global market

Global esports organization Gen.G and video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of a first of its kind two-year partnership between a game developer and esports organization. This partnership is aimed at accelerating the global market expansion of Nimble Neuron's multiplayer online survival arena, Eternal Return.  The developer will tap into Gen.G's Korean and North American brand power and influencer network to reach new audiences, create content, and build out a competitive esports strategy.

DouYu Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Tobii partners with LIV and Ready Player Me to create realistic avatars for the Metaverse

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, announced today a collaboration with LIV and Ready Player Me to make avatars in the Metaverse more expressive and authentic. Creators will be able to use LIV and Ready Player Me avatars in a more life-like way to stream content and engage viewers with more insights through Tobii eye tracking enabled virtual reality (VR) headsets.

LIV is the leader in XR game streaming and enables creators to broadcast themselves live from inside VR. Ready Player Me is an avatar platform, allowing consumers to create 3D avatars for hundreds of apps and games. Through the partnership, users will be able to demonstrate real-time eye movement and interactions with other users in the same game or virtual environment. Streamers can increase viewer engagement and provide viewers with insights into their skills, speed, and attention. The first experiment was conducted with Racket: Nx, which develops arcade space sports in VR.

"With Tobii's eye tracking technology, users can truly have an embodied presence in the Metaverse with life-like eye movement and interactions," said Johan Hellqvist , VP of XR (AR/VR) at Tobii. "This partnership with LIV, the developer of the leading XR streaming tool, and Ready Player Me, one of the most popular avatar platforms, allows us to bring authentic and immersive experience for users in the Metaverse."

"LIV is excited to be one of the first XR streaming tools to support integrated eye tracking and to offer our creators more expressive Avatars in gameplay and other activities," said AJ 'Dr. Doom' Shewki, CEO of LIV. "Eventually, all headsets will have integrated eye tracking, and the ability to do real-time gaze visualizations with LIV and Tobii will simply be a common staple in a creator's arsenal."

