Metal Bank Limited

MBK’s Saudi JV Wins Exploration License in Saudi Arabia

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) (‘Metal Bank’, ‘MBK’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that it received confirmation that it’s Saudi Arabia joint venture company, CMC, has been successful in its application for the Wadi Al Junah copper, zinc and gold project in the Licensing Round 6 Auctions in Saudi Arabia.

Highlights

  • MBK’s Saudi Arabian Joint Venture Company, Consolidated Mining Company LLC (CMC) has won the Round 6 License Application for the Wadi Al Junah copper, zinc and gold project
  • CMC is owned 60% MBK and 40% Central Mining Holding Company (CMH), which is controlled by Citadel’s former Jabal Sayid JV Partner, the Al Qahtani Group, and is capitalised at SAR5m (approximately AUD$2.1m)
  • Wadi Al Junah project is fully permitted and ready for immediate exploration
  • Wadi Al Junah project qualifies under the incentive rebate program that provides up to SAR7.2m (approximately AU$2.9m) per project for exploration expenditure

MBK is currently preparing a geological summary and exploration strategy for the Wadi Al Junah Project, with a follow-up ASX release to be made once this is completed.

Commenting on this important development, Metal Bank’s Chair, Inés Scotland said

“This news is very exciting for Metal Bank and our shareholders and demonstrates our capabilities to deliver on our MENA strategy. The exploration licenses under the Licensing Rounds come fully permitted and we are ready to immediately start exploration on this project. We are currently finalising our exploration plans and geological background documents for the project, and look forward to providing further updates to the market very shortly.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metal Bank Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Ero Copper Announces Leadership Succession: David Strang to Become Executive Chairman, Makko DeFilippo to be Appointed President & CEO

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the next phase of its leadership succession plan, effective January 1, 2025. Co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Noel Dunn, will be retiring from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). David Strang, co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Executive Chairman, and Makko DeFilippo, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer and will join Ero's Board. Gelson Batista will succeed Mr. DeFilippo as Chief Operating Officer.

This leadership transition is part of the succession plan initiated by Ero's Board of Directors in January 2023 with Mr. Dunn's retirement as Executive Chairman. The Board and management team are confident that this evolution will continue to position Ero for long-term success and growth.

Ero Copper Reports Third Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise   noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: RMES) (OTC PINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired a 100% interest in four additional mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent expansion claims staking and in the area of its expansion of its natural renewable hydrogen discovery (See QIMC news dated October 3rd 2024).

The Company's four new claims are located to the North of QIMC's announced 11 km expansion of natural renewable hydrogen discovery. Recent soil gas measurements from QIMC's Line 13 recorded at 594, 543, and 463 ppm, are the highest levels detected outside of those previously reported from Line 7 on September 4th, 2024, press release. These new high readings by QIMC, located 11 km northwest of the 1,000 ppm samples collected on Line 7, highlight the district hydrogen-rich zone across the Ville Marie property.

Three copper bars.

ASX Copper Mining Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper prices sunk toward the end of 2023, but began to shift higher in early 2024 as treatment charges at Chinese refiners dropped to single digits, causing some to cut production.

As refined product supply became increasingly tight, prices gained momentum. In April, copper broke US$10,000 per tonne and set new all-time highs on both the London Metal Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Prices for the red metal have since retreated, trading in the US$8,800 to US$9,400 range through August, September and October. However, despite recent pullbacks, copper is likely to see gains in the long term — a supply deficit is expected over the next several years as demand from the energy transition continues to increase.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×