Maze Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, today announced that Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze Therapeutics, will present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Maze Therapeutics website at www.mazetx.com and archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, including obesity. Guided by its Compass™ platform, Maze pursues genetically validated targets by integrating variant discovery and functionalization to discover and advance small molecule programs with first- or best-in-class potential. Maze's pipeline is led by MZE829, a dual-mechanism APOL1 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), and MZE782, a SLC6A19 inhibitor advancing to Phase 2 with the potential to treat both phenylketonuria (PKU) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Maze is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit mazetx.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

IR/Corporate Contact:
Amy Bachrodt, Maze Therapeutics
abachrodt@mazetx.com

Media Contact:
Amanda Lazaro, 1AB Media
Amanda@1ABMedia.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

maze-therapeuticsmazenasdaq-mazelife-science-investing
MAZE
The Conversation (0)

Revive Therapeutics Announces Successful Research Results for Psilocybin to Treat Traumatic Brain Injury and Filing of International Patent Application

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce positive results of a pre-clinical study evaluating the efficacy of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Achieves 100% Drilling Success in 2025-Reports Final Assays from Trapper South at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Drilling Services Provider

Nextech3D.ai Expands Krafty Lab Enterprise Engagement Platform with F-35 Flight Simulation Experiences Through The Squadron Partnership

Related News

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Achieves 100% Drilling Success in 2025-Reports Final Assays from Trapper South at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base-metals-investing

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Drilling Services Provider

cleantech-investing

Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

cleantech-investing

Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Westport Announces $6.5 Million Milestone Payment From Light-Duty Divestiture