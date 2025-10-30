Mayfair Gold to Participate in New Orleans Investment Conference

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (OTCQX: MFGCF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2-5, 2025. Nicholas Campbell, CEO of Mayfair Gold Corp. will be presenting on Monday, November 3rd, from 10:50 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Our team will be in Booth 107 and looks forward to networking with investors and attendees.  

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a well-funded Canadian gold development company focused on advancing the 100%-owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit hosts an Indicated Resource of 181.3 Mt grading 0.74 g/t Au for 4.3 million contained gold. Mayfair is focused on advancing Fenn-Gib through the Ontario Provincial permitting process to transition Mayfair into a new Canadian gold producer in the current gold cycle.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayfair-gold-to-participate-in-new-orleans-investment-conference-302600414.html

SOURCE Mayfair Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/30/c8538.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mayfair Gold Corp.MFG:CATSXV:MFGGold Investing
MFG:CA
The Conversation (0)

Mayfair Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...

Mayfair Announces Appointment of New Interim Chief Financial Officer and Resignation of Officers

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Darren Prins has agreed to join the Company and he will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective July 7, 2024. Mr. Prins... Keep Reading...

Mayfair Announces Shareholders Vote over 91% for the Muddy Waters' Nominees and Appointment of Additional Director and Interim CEO

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") today announced the voting results at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on June 5, 2024 . A total of 85,554,724 common shares were voted, representing 85.04% of the... Keep Reading...

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees have Withdrawn Notices of Termination under Change of Control and Continue Employment with the Company

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) announces that it has received notices (the " Rescission Notices ") from all Terminating Employees (as defined below) except Patrick Evans, that they have rescinded their Terminating Notices (as defined below), will... Keep Reading...

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees May Withdraw Notices of Termination under Change of Control to Continue Employment with the Company

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) announces that it has received correspondence from all Terminating Employees (as defined below) except Patrick Evans, that they may be willing to rescind their Terminating Notices (as defined below) and direct that... Keep Reading...

Mayfair Gold Chair Letter to Shareholders Ahead of Crucial Vote

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today published a letter to shareholders from the Independent Chairman of its Board of Directors, Harry Pokrandt. The letter summarizes the recent actions the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board ") has taken... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
Stamp on white paper with "REVOKED" in red; blurred documents in the background.

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector

Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and the threat of higher inflation.The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...
Blyderiver Canyon in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

Why South Africa Remains a Hidden Gem for Gold Investors

For more than 150 years, South Africa has stood among the world’s notable gold producers. From the historic Witwatersrand Basin, once the source of a massive share of global gold output, to today’s modern operations, the country’s mining legacy continues to shape the global market. For investors... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

BPH Energy Limited September Quarter Operations Report

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Brokered LIFE Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$3.0 Million

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited September Quarter Operations Report

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Brokered LIFE Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$3.0 Million

Copper Investing

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

resource investing

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

Copper Investing

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million