Mayfair Gold Announces Filing of Annual Information Form

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (OTCQX: MFGCF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2024 on SEDAR+. An electronic copy of the AIF is available on the Company's website at www.mayfairgold.ca or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a well-funded Canadian gold development company focused on advancing the 100%-owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit hosts an Indicated Resource of 181.3 Mt grading 0.74 g/t Au for 4.3 million contained gold. Mayfair is focused on advancing Fenn-Gib through the Ontario Provincial permitting process to transition Mayfair into a new Canadian gold producer in the current gold cycle.

Mayfair Gold Corp.

