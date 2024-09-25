Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Maximus Resources

Maximus Hits 19m @ 3.21 g/t Gold at Hilditch as Development Activities Advance

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to update shareholders on assay results received from a completed Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch gold deposit (Hilditch) (90Å Maximus, 10Å Bullabulling Pty Ltd) located on a granted mining tenement 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia

  • Assay results from a Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch gold deposit return multiple shallow high-grade intersections, including:
    • 19m @ 3.21g/t Au from 16m incl. 6m @ 5.64g/t Au from 18m and 5m @ 3.28g/t Au from 30m (HGRC065)
    • 9m @ 3.11g/t Au from 63m incl. 4m @ 4.84g/t Au from 63m (HGRC068)
    • 15m @ 1.12g/t Au from 24m incl. 1m @ 2.85g/t Au from 25m and 4m @ 2.12g/t Au from 35m (HGRC067)
    • 5m @ 1.61g/t Au from 48m incl. 1m @ 2.02g/t Au from 48m and 1m @ 2.0g/t Au from 51m (HGRC065)
  • Representative minable ore-grade intervals have been submitted for metallurgical test work under real-world toll milling protocols with results expected to be received in October. Initial results up to 95.8Å recovery of gold.
  • Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Hilditch gold deposit targeted for October 2024.
  • Development studies including geotechnical, environmental, infrastructure, surface water and hydrogeology assessments necessary for the mine approval process are advancing.
  • The Hilditch gold project is situated on granted mining tenements, with excellent access to infrastructure, service providers and several toll-treating options within a 60km haulage.
  • The Company is in active discussions with potential mining and toll-milling partners.

Eleven RC holes (722m) were drilled at Hilditch to investigate recent intersected high-grade zones. The Company has commenced updating the Hilditch Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) to finalise optimised open-pit designs, aiming to secure mine approvals and advance discussions with potential mining and toll milling partners.

Maximus’ Managing Director, Tim Wither, commented, “The recent drilling results, including 19m @ 3.21g/t Au from 16m, fall within optimised open pit shells and support the MRE update prior to completing open pit designs. Hilditch offers a promising near-term gold production prospect for Maximus, situated on an approved mining tenement near the Coolgardie-Norseman highway, and within close proximity to multiple regional gold processing facilities.

“These new drilling results successfully expand the high-grade mineralised zones, and significantly improve the economic outlook for Hilditch, with efforts concentrated on advancing open pit development to generate cash flow for the Company, capitalising on the rising gold price environment.” 

Hilditch Gold Deposit

Hilditch is located on a granted mining tenement adjacent to the Coolgardie-Norseman highway and is proximal to several toll-treating processing plants. The existing 19,500 oz Au @ 1.3 g/t Au mineral resource is shallow, with mineralisation commencing at the surface over a 200m strike length and remains open at depth with significant strike extension to be tested (ASX announcement 19 December 2023). The completed RC drill program was aimed at infill and resource extension to upgrade material classification into the indicated category, before updating the Hilditch MRE.

Gold mineralisation at Hilditch is interpreted to be associated with east-dipping structurally controlled contacts between mafic/ultramafic and volcaniclastic units. Minor interflow sediments are observed within the mafic and ultramafic sequence, similar to that prevalent at the Company’s Wattle Dam Gold Project. In the Hilditch region, the rocks show extensive weathering, reaching an average depth of 20 metres below the surface, indicative of full oxidation. From 20 to 40 metres, there exists a transitional zone, and beyond 40 metres, the rock is unweathered and contains primary mineralisation.

Preliminary metallurgical test work indicative of the Hilditch open-pit gold resource is free milling (non-refractory) with exceptional gold recoveries between 91.4Å and 95.8Å, indicating that the mineable ore is very amenable to conventional Carbon in Leach (CIL) gold processing found throughout Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. Completed metallurgical tests covered various gold grades and oxidation stages, ensuring representative sampling across expected mining depths (ASX announcement 3 July 2024). Further tests are underway to represent real- world toll milling protocols (Figure 2).

Figure 1 – Hilditch gold deposit significant drill results from recent drilling (gram x metres).

Drilling Results

The latest round of drilling expanded upon previous high-grade intersections near hole HGRC038, which had reported 4m @ 12.44g/t Au from 47m, including 1m @ 25.93g/t Au from 47m (Figure 1) (ASX announcement 15 August 2024).

Five RC holes were drilled in proximity to HGRC038. Notably, hole HGRC065, located 25m north of HGRC038, intersected 19m @ 3.21g/t Au from 16m, including 6m @ 5.64g/t Au from 18m and 5m @ 3.28g/t Au from 30m, effectively extending the high-grade zone to the north.

Additionally, hole HGRC068, situated 15m down-dip of HGRC038, intercepted 9m @ 3.11g/t Au from 63m, including 4m @ 4.84g/t Au from 63m. HGRC067 drilled 15m up-dip of HGRC038 returned 15m @ 1.12g/t Au from 24m, with notable intervals of 1m @ 2.85g/t Au from 25m and 4m @ 2.12g/t Au from 35m (Figure 3). These results confirm a well-defined, high-grade gold zone within the central part of the deposit, bolstering geological confidence and continuity of high-grade mineralisation.

At the northern limit of the deposit, several drill holes were positioned to the north of previously reported hole HGRC019, which intersected 7m @ 7.9 g/t Au from 51m, including 2m @ 16.9 g/t Au from 52m (ASX announcement 14 June 2022), in an effort to extend the resource along strike. However, drill holes HGRC059 to HGRC061 failed to return significant results, confirming that the mineralisation is closed off along strike to the north.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Maximus Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

rare earth investingresource investingasx stocksasx:mxrmaximus resourcesResource Investing
MXR:AU
The Conversation (0)
West Cobar Metals Limited

190 Metre Antimony Copper Intercept at Bulla Park

West Cobar Metals Limited (“West Cobar”, ASX:WC1) is pleased to advise that assays from the latest drilling of its 100%-owned Bulla Park Copper - Antimony Project (Figure 1), located 110km west of Cobar in New South Wales have shown drill intersections of broad and consistent copper and antimony mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Poseidon Nickel Limited

Gold Potential Builds at Black Swan

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the gold exploration programs at Black Swan.

Keep reading...Show less
Canada flag.

MAC President Calls for Renewed Investment, Streamlined Approvals to Move Mining Sector Forward

Pierre Gratton, president and CEO of the Mining Association of Canada, gave his annual address in front of members of the association and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on September 17.

He spoke about the opportunities and challenges facing the country's mining industry, saying that while there are areas to improve, he's encouraged to see Canada's federal and provincial governments stepping up to support the sector.

Read on for highlights from Gratton's talk on the state of mining in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

MCA announces Women in Resources award winners

‘Vital to promote diversity and attract the next generation of inspirational leaders’


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Copper caught in ‘materials trilemma’

‘The lead time of a normal copper project is already longer than the 11 years we have left until 2035’


Keep reading...Show less
Trigg Minerals Limited

Trigg Acquires Ultra High-Grade Antimony Portfolio, Grading up to 63% Antimony

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG) ("Trigg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding purchase agreement with Bullseye Gold Pty Ltd to acquire the ultra-high-grade Taylors Arm and Spartan Antimony Projects in northern NSW (Acquisition) (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Mulga Bill Delivers Exceptional Assays Ahead of Resource Update

Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement

Nordic Raises A$1.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Sarama Resources Updates on Progress of Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition

Related News

Gold Investing

Mulga Bill Delivers Exceptional Assays Ahead of Resource Update

Gold Investing

Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement

Nickel Investing

Nordic Raises A$1.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Updates on Progress of Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition

Uranium Investing

Fund Managers: "Highly Constructive" on Uranium Price, Stocks We're Focusing on Now

Gold Investing

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Oil and Gas Investing

Turkish Delight: Finding Opportunities in Turkey’s Energy Sector

×