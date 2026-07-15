Maximize your summer road trip savings: bp is offering new Visa® card members a limited-time 50¢ per gallon discount

  • Only through the end of September, bp is offering new bp rewards Visa® cardmembers 50¢ off per gallon1 at bp and Amoco stations for the first 60 days, and 15¢ off per gallon1 after that. Introductory offer is for new accounts opened by Sept. 30, 2026.
  • The card has no annual fee2 and offers unlimited rewards potential with no cap on spending categories.
  • All bp rewards Visa® cardmembers will also see a wider range of redemption options.

For a limited time only, bp is offering new bp rewards Visa® cardmembers an introductory offer of 50 cents off every gallon1 of fuel at bp and Amoco stations for the first 60 days. For a new cardmember who fills up their 15-gallon tank once a week, that equals more than $60 of savings in just two months3. This limited time offer is available to new bp rewards Visa cardmembers who apply by September 30, 2026.

Customers can apply for their bp rewards Visa® here: bprewardsvisa.com/pr

The bp rewards Visa®, recognized as one of 2025's Best Gas Credit Cards by WalletHub, is issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

Cardmembers have several options to redeem their credit card rewards including cash back, bp Amoco gift cards, account statement credit, and gift cards from major retailers. The bp rewards Visa® card offers unlimited rewards potential with no cap on spending categories and earns cash back on non-fuel purchases.

"The bp Rewards Visa® is the perfect companion for summer road trips, helping drivers save on fuel so they can focus on enjoying the journey, plus earn rewards on everyday items," said Alyssa Callahan, head of marketing for bp's mobility & convenience business. "By stacking the card's powerful introductory discount with the benefits of our earnify™ loyalty program, cardmembers can truly maximize their savings at bp and Amoco stations, making this the perfect everyday card for fuel and beyond."

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Enhanced Points System
The card provides access to a range of rewards:

  • 5x points1 on non-fuel purchases at bp and Amoco stations (including convenience store and car wash purchases)
  • 3x points1 on grocery purchases
  • 3x points1 on dining purchases (including restaurants, take-out, and food delivery services)
  • 1x point1 on all other qualifying purchases

To learn more or apply for the bp rewards Visa®, please visit bprewardsvisa.com/pr.

About bp: For more information visit bp.com.

About FNBO
First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a leader in the credit card partnership arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. For over 60 years, FNBO has specialized in providing comprehensive credit card programs with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Visit card.fnbo.com for more information.

Must apply here for this offer by September 30, 2026. Offers vary elsewhere. Offer is for new accounts only.

1See the Rewards Terms and Conditions for details, including earning, redemption, expiration, and forfeiture (subject to applicable law). Valid at participating bp and Amoco stations. Restrictions may apply.

2For additional information about Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), fees and other costs, see the Summary of Credit Terms.

3$60 in savings is based on a 50-cent per gallon discount, assuming a 15-gallon fill-up once per week for 8 weeks.

Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A., Inc. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and used under license.

© 2026 BP,OTC:BPAQF Products North America Inc.

Contact:

uspress@bp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac6cf7a7-595a-4544-99c4-b50f08431d03


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