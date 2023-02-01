WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Mauro Usability Science Announces Development and Validation of 4 New Advanced Human Factors Research and Usability Testing Methodologies for Technology Products.

Founded in 1975, MUS is a leading provider of human factors research and usability testing services for high-technology products and services.

Founded in 1975 MUS has executed over 4,000 major human factors and usability testing projects for world-class clients, leading startups and major government agencies. (PRNewsfoto/MAURO Usability Science)

The MUS research group has developed 4 advanced human factors research and usability testing methodologies designed to provide demanding product development groups with robust and validated human factors testing expertise. For a detailed description of each methodology as noted in the list below please select the link at the bottom of the page. All 4 methods have been validated in pilot studies followed by major client projects.

  1. eSports Human Factors Gameplay Optimization. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system utilizing advanced 3D spatial tracking, psychophysical event recording and longitudinal game play performance tracking. First methodology to correlate game play performance with workstation design and software attributes.

  2. Methodology for Developing Psycho-Socially Salient MVP Feature Sets Designed to Increase the Likelihood of User Adoption for New Products and Services. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system utilizing advanced micro expression facial analysis, eye-tracking and subjective response data capture interfacing with high fidelity use-case simulations.

  3. Advanced Human Factors / Usability Testing Fit and Comfort Assessment for AR Glasses / VR Headset and Wrist-Worn devices. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system measuring psychophysical user response to AR/VR and wrist-worn devices focusing on task performance, comfort, spatial stability, feature set adoption, and situation awareness.

  4. Advanced Website Usability Testing and Optimization Methodology Focusing on User Navigational Performance and Related Business Impact Modeling for Critical e-Com Use Cases. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system focused on optimizing user content engagement mapped against business performance. Focus is on optimization of navigation through content forward projection.

Contact
Director of Research Chris Morley
Cmorley@MauroUsabilityScience.Com

SOURCE MAURO Usability Science

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Battle Court Spring 2023 Season Kicks Off Feb. 3

Anticipation builds as the World Jai-Alai League the premiere North American jai-alai league, kicks off its Battle Court Spring 2023 Season this Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. from the Magic City Fronton's glass-walled court in Miami . The Battle Court Spring 2023 season features an expanded roster of 30 pelotaris and the addition of a new Battle Court teamthe Dejada Devils. Battle Court gamedays can be viewed via live broadcast on ESPN3 on Mondays and Tuesdays ( 5 p.m. ) and are open to the public on Fridays ( 7 p.m. ) through May 12 . Friday gamedays bring together sports enthusiasts, team owners, and charitable partners to experience the 21 st century edition of the world's fastest ball sport.

Perry Clemons is Gamifying D&I Training with Inequality-opoly

Seasoned educator, Perry Clemons has used data and gamification to make sure that the lessons he teaches are engaging, understandable, and personalized. But, he found the same could not be said when he was going to diversity, equity, and inclusion training courses over the years. With such an important subject matter, Perry was inspired to create Inequality-opoly: The Game of Structural Racism and Sexism in America.

Perry created Inequality-opoly as a board game simulating how structural racism and sexism intersect to serve as obstacles to the accumulation and sustaining of wealth in America. The game is designed to raise awareness, provoke discussion, and advance discourse about how structural racism and sexism function in our society.

NetEase Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

  • NetEase is receiving this recognition from Bloomberg for a second time.
  • Recipients were selected based on their progress across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it has been named as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars, including leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

NetEase is one of the five companies from the Chinese mainland to earn this distinction, marking the second time it has received the recognition since 2020.

Immutable Unveils Passport, Offering Seamless Web3 Onboarding for Gamers and Developers

Immutable's new wallet and authentication solution aims to remove web3 onboarding hurdles and offers game developers access to marketplaces, gamers, and an infrastructure that enables true scalability

ImmutableX the leading platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum today announces Immutable Passport, a simple and secure onboarding solution designed for game studios.

LootMogul, global sports metaverse company, expands in Europe through a strategic partnership with Six Sport, a leading global sports rights and marketing agency

LootMogul partners with Six Sport

LootMogul partners with Six Sport (PRNewsfoto/LootMogul)

Sports Metaverse company LootMogul is partnering with a leading sports marketing and commercial rights agency Six Sport , to support its strategic growth plans and expedite the adoption of blockchain gaming for sports organizations and athletes, delivering truly immersive sports fan experiences.

LootMogul, widely recognized as one of the world's top sports metaverse organizations, offer athletes, sports teams and brands the ability to create virtual 'sport cities' to engage with fans, as well as offering in-real-life rewards. With over 241 professional athletes in the US already signed up with LootMogul, sports fans can participate in competitions, training academies and games as well as buy digital and real-life merchandise.

Working with Six Sport, LootMogul aims to expand the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse and create long-term, sustainable meta strategies for sports rights holders.

Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul, said; "We're delighted to be partnering with Six Sport, who share our vision on how we can transform sports fan experiences through blockchain technologies. Their expertise, connections and deep understanding of the sports business landscape not only in Europe but also major developed nations, will prove invaluable as we accelerate our growth plans for the sports metaverse".

Sean McAuliffe , Director of Six Sport said; "We are looking forward to working with the team at LootMogul on this incredibly exciting project. LootMogul's proposition is unique in sport and presents a real opportunity for athletes and rights holders to further engage with fans, developing a clear strategy and tangible return for what web3 and the metaverse can offer".

About LootMogul
LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform); powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

About Six Sport
Six Sport is a leading global sports rights and marketing agency working with some of the biggest rights holders and brands in sport. We develop comprehensive commercial and marketing strategies for rights holders, brands and B2B companies looking to leverage partnerships in sport.

Contact: raj@lootmogul.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993164/LootMogul_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900970/LootMogul_New_Logo.jpg

LootMogul Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lootmogul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lootmogul-global-sports-metaverse-company-expands-in-europe-through-a-strategic-partnership-with-six-sport-a-leading-global-sports-rights-and-marketing-agency-301735123.html

SOURCE LootMogul

AUXUMAN BRINGS AI-POWERED METAVERSE GAMING TO LG ELECTRONICS TVs

Auxworld, a game generator app that lets users create multiplayer sessions from text input, will be available on LG Smart TVs throughout the United States

Auxuman the leading AI gaming company, today announced a partnership with Oorbit the company building the world's premiere technology platform powering the metaverse, to bring metaverse gaming to LG Electronics (LG) customers starting Jan. 31 of this year. Through this partnership, Auxuman's Auxworld will enable anyone to instantly create an online multiplayer game simply through text input in a manner similar to popular AI image generators.

