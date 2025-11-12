Material Transfer Agreement Between Pharmaceutical Company and Lexaria is Extended

Material Transfer Agreement Between Pharmaceutical Company and Lexaria is Extended

(TheNewswire)

Kelowna, British Columbia November 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq: LEXX, LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, provides this update on the Material Transfer Agreement ("MTA") originally entered into on September 4, 2024 with a pharmaceutical company ("PharmaCO") to evaluate Lexaria's DehydraTECH TM technology in a pre-clinical setting.

The original agreement has been extended through April 30, 2026, to accommodate time needed for PharmaCO's receipt and review of the full dataset from Lexaria's Australian study, at which time further information will be provided. This allows the two parties to continue their relationship under the MTA, keep the temporary exclusive license active and in force, and contemplate additional strategic planning discussions with PharmaCO's human clinical development team.

Earlier in 2025, initial pre-clinical studies covered by the MTA, which examined pharmacokinetics in animals, had been completed.  At that time, Lexaria had been informed by PharmaCO that they wished to review the pending safety (adverse events), pharmacokinetic and efficacy data from Lexaria's independent, Australian human clinical study GLP-1-H24-4, which is currently at the stage of full sample and data analyses as previously announced . Lexaria expects to release the final results of the Australian study when available, which is currently projected to be before the end of the fourth quarter of calendar 2025.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH™ is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery.  DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 54 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com .

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to use of proceeds from the offering and relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements.  As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).  Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Lexaria BioscienceCSE:LXXCannabis Investing
LEXX:ARC
The Conversation (0)
Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience

Out-Licensing Patented Biotechnologies

Out-Licensing Patented Biotechnologies Keep Reading...
Cannabis buds on a wooden surface with Australian banknotes nearby.

Australia's Cannabis Import Quota Slashed Amid Surging Local Production

Australia’s Office of Drug Control (ODC) said the country’s 2025 cannabis import quota has been reduced by the International Narcotics Control Board from 101 tonnes to 88 tonnes, Business of Cannabis reported.Over-projected demand and idle permits that limited operational flexibility were cited... Keep Reading...
Gavel resting on cannabis leaves.

Cannabis Crossroads: Record US Demand Meets Federal Gridlock

The US cannabis industry is at a turning point. State-level legalization and retail growth continue to accelerate, but federal policy remains stalled, leaving businesses navigating both opportunity and uncertainty. Record consumer demand is driving sales, yet outdated regulations, restrictive... Keep Reading...
Cannabis leaf.

10 Biggest Cannabis Stocks in the US and Canada in 2025

After initial optimism for rescheduling in the US, the cannabis market has faced challenges in 2025. Despite signs of support from US President Donald Trump and members of his administration, regulatory uncertainty persists in the US. Companies are shifting focus to match changes in consumer... Keep Reading...
Field of cannabis plants under bright sunlight.

Cannabis Market Update: H1 2025 in Review

The first half of 2025 played out differently than many cannabis market participants expected. Heading into the year, there was optimism that rescheduling in the US would reduce or eliminate challenges, but the industry continued to grapple with persistent federal regulatory uncertainty,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of lush green cannabis leaves.

Thailand Reverses Course on Cannabis, Moves to Recriminalize Amid Political Fallout

Thailand’s groundbreaking experiment with cannabis decriminalization is rapidly unraveling, with the government formally moving to reclassify the plant as a narcotic and ban recreational sales.The decision has sent shockwaves through an industry once projected to be worth over US$1 billion.The... Keep Reading...
Cannabis leaf over map of Australia.

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Australia federally legalised medicinal cannabis in 2016, and Australia's cannabis market has seen major growth since then.Medical cannabis approvals were up by 120 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Statista forecasts that Australian cannabis revenue will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

Related News

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 330.6 Metres Averaging 0.46% Cu in Southern Extension at Gaspé