Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited

Massive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate >1B Tonnes for EMA Rare Earth Project

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited (ASX: BCM) (“BCM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Ema and Ema East projects (collectively Ema), forming part of the Company´s wholly owned REE projects, Apuí, Amazon, Brazil (Table 2) at a cut-off of 500ppm the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate contains 1,017Mt @ 793 ppm TREO.

Highlights

  • JORC 2012 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.02Bt @ 793ppm TREO, including a higher-grade portion of 331Mt @ 977ppm TREO
  • Places Ema as one of the largest1 tonnage fully ionic clay, rare earth deposits in the world
  • High magnetic REO (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb) element proportion of 27 – 31% of basket positioning it as one of Brazil’s most enriched MREO deposits
  • MRE developed from only 46% of the available area at Ema, with 107km2 available for further exploration
  • The mineralisation is close to surface, amenable to low-cost open pit mining methods and remains open at depth and to the east and west
  • Drilling program is now being designed to convert MRE from Inferred to Indicated and Measured categories

MRE when coupled with previously announced1 world class metallurgical testwork recovery results of the magnetic rare earth oxides (MREO), as listed below, confirm the following:

  • 10 metres @ 76% Nd, 74% Pr, 47% Dy and 54% Tb from 10m (EMA-TR-101)
  • 6 metres @ 66% Nd, 61% Pr, 56% Dy and 83% Tb from 10m (EML-TR-059)
  • 13 metres @ 71% Nd, 62% Pr, 45% Dy and 52% Tb from 5m (TR-071)
  • 5 metres @ 66% Nd, 66% Pr, 52% Dy and 55% Tb from 12m (TR-059)
  • 10 metres @ 65% Nd, 61% Pr, 43% Dy and 50% Tb from 10m (TR-110)
  • Ema is a fully ionic clay rare earth deposit – there is currently zero drilling into fresh rock
  • Is amenable to a low cost REE metal recovery process – low reagent usage, high impurity removal in final product
  • Recoveries achieved using standard weak ammonium sulphate leaching solution, pH 4, at ambient temperatures over low leach times of only 30 minutes duration
  • Results demonstrate mineralisation is suited to low-cost processing through conventional processing facilities commonly used in China

Andrew Reid, Managing Director, commented:

“Today’s announcement is very important for the Company and our shareholders as it now sets us on a path towards development. This result places Ema as one of the largest ionic rare earths deposits in the world. The team has done a tremendous job in getting such a large MRE defined in less than 1 year, which now confirms the immense potential of the Ema project in Brazil.

Not only do we have a massive mineral resource of >1 billion tonnes but also significantly we have >300 million tonnes at grades close to 1,000ppm which will assist in generating positive financial cash flow models.

Opportunities to increase both grade and tonnage remain high due to the extremely conservative global specific gravity (SG) of 1.34 which was applied to the estimated volumes. Additional deeper, less weathered samples from the higher-grade horizon is expected to result in significantly higher sg’s.

With only 46% of the total area drilled, the team is confident of increasing not only tonnages but believes the opportunities to also increase the grade are well founded and will be tested through the next round of drilling commencing over the coming months. BCM is now well on its way to establishing the Company as a global rare earths leader.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Rare earth elements on the periodic table.

Rare Earth Elements Prices 101 (Updated 2024)

From electric vehicles and wind turbines to water treatment and nuclear power, rare earth elements (REE) are critical for many of the technologies necessary for a cleaner, greener economy and world. However, understanding pricing for these commodities can be tricky.

There are 17 rare earth minerals in all, and each is classified under different groups — typically light rare earths and heavy rare earths. Prices are available for multiple individual and mixed products, including for the rare earths used in permanent rare earth magnets, so it can all seem a bit overwhelming.

“The supply chain for rare earth materials and permanent magnets is complex, regionally concentrated and marked by a lack of transparent pricing,” according to international price reporting agency Fastmarkets. “This can lead to unpredictable costs, budgeting difficulties and supply insecurity. Geopolitical tensions further add to this uncertainty.”

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths and Uranium President Stephen Burega.

Appia’s Uranium, Rare Earths Assets Make for Compelling Investment Option, President Says

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE:API,OTCQX:APAAF) President Stephen Burega said his company is a compelling investment opportunity given the progress made with its PCH rare earths project in Brazil and uranium assets in Saskatchewan.

Appia recently announced a maiden resource estimate for PCH, reporting indicated resources of 6.6 million metric tons (MT) grading 2,513 parts per million total rare earth oxides, and inferred resources of 46.2 million MT at 2,888 parts per million.

“The next step (for the PCH project) would be to further the overall size of the existing zones that we've identified, the Buriti zone and the Target IV. There's expansion potential all around the area. Then we'll be targeting additional areas outside of that core and drill-testing new targets across the entirety of the property. So it's going to be a busy 2024 and 2025,” Burega said.

Keep reading...Show less

