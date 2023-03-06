Market NewsInvesting News

Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Electro-Optics and Networking at OFC 2023

Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Electro-Optics and Networking at OFC 2023

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced the details of its participation at the 2023 Optical Networking and Communication (OFC) Conference. OFC is the premier event for optical communications and networking professionals.

When:
OFC 2023 is being held March 5-9, 2023 .

Where:
Marvell will be in booth #4326, located in the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego .

Demonstrations in Marvell Booth:

Marvell's cloud-optimized electro-optics and networking solutions are driving high-speed connectivity and power efficiency inside the data center, between data centers and in carrier networks. Visit Marvell's booth to see the following demonstrations and product displays:

Marvell Technology at OFC:

Marvell's Spica™ Gen2 800G PAM4 DSPs are featured in a variety of optical modules at the following booths:

  • Accelink: Booth #4314
  • Arista: Booth #5401
  • InnoLight: Booth #4115
  • Linktel: Booth #2531
  • Source Photonics: Booth #3029

Marvell will participate in two interoperability demonstrations at OFC with Marvell's 400ZR technology at the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) Booth #5101 and the Marvell Alaska C X9340P 5nm 1.6T PHY with MACsec encryption at the Ethernet Alliance Booth #5417.

Marvell Presentations and Panels:

Workshop: Is It Really Game Over for the Quest to Approach Fiber Capacity Limits?
Date: Sunday, March 5 , 1:00 p.m.
Location: Room 7AB
Presenter: Kishore Kota, Associate Vice President Engineering, Coherent DSP

Workshop: Where are the Boundaries Between IM-DD and Coherent?
Date: Sunday, March 5 , 1:00 p.m.
Location: Room 8
Presenter: Dr. Radha Nagarajan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Workshop: Slow and Wide Versus Fast and Narrow: How Do We Make our Datacenters Green?
Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023 , 4:00 p.m.
Location: Room 8
Presenter: Arash Farhoodfar, Vice President of Engineering, Optical and Copper Connectivity

Panel: 1.6Tb/s+ Intra-DC Networks
Date: Monday, March 6 , 4:30 p.m.
Location: Room 6C
Presenter: Lenin Patra, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, PHY

Show Floor Program: Optics in Future AI Systems: Interconnects, Switching and Processing
Tuesday, March 7 , 10:45 a.m.
Location: Theater II
Presenter: Dr. Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Market Watch Panel: PAM vs. Coherent for Data Center Connectivity
Date: Tuesday, March 7 , 12:15 p.m.
Location: Theater I
Presenter: Xi Wang, Vice President of Product Marketing, Optical DSP

Market Watch Panel: 800G / 128GBaud Pluggable Coherent - Key Technologies and Applications
Date: Tuesday, March 7 , 2:00 p.m.
Location: Theater I
Presenter: Dr. Radha Nagarajan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

Poster: A 200 Gb/s Low Power DSP-Based Optical Receiver and Transmitter With Integrated TIA and Laser Drivers
Date: Wednesday, March 8 , 10:30 a.m.
Location: Exhibit Hall
Presenter: Arik Zafrany, Senior Principal Engineer, Optical PHY

Show Floor Progra m : OpenZR+MSA - New Developments and Next Steps
Date: Wednesday, March 8 , 11:45 a.m.
Location: Theater II
Presenter: Samuel Liu, Senior Director, Product Line Management, Coherent DSP

Show Floor Program: Defining 800ZR and 800LR; An OIF Update
Date: Wednesday, March 8 , 1:00 p.m.
Location: Theater II
Presenter: Josef Berger, Associate Vice President Marketing, Optical and Copper Connectivity

Invited Talk: System Impact of Laser Phase Noise On 400G and Beyond Coherent Pluggables
Date: Thursday, March 9 , 8:00 a.m.
Location: Room 6D
Presenter: Hai Xu, Distinguished Engineer, Coherent DSP

News Highlights:

Marvell Launches Industry's First 1.6 Tbps PAM4 Electro-Optics Platform for Cloud AI/ML and Data Center Networks : Marvell announced its Nova 1.6 Tbps PAM4 electro-optics platform, the industry's first of its kind, now sampling to customers.

Marvell Announces Cloud-Optimized 51.2 Tbps Networking Platform for AI/ML and Data Center Networks : Marvell announced a new platform, which quadruples the bandwidth of widely deployed 12.8 Tbps networking solutions, comprised of the ultra-low latency Marvell Teralynx 10 51.2 Tbps switch chip and the Nova PAM4 1.6 Tbps electro-optics platform.

Introducing the 51.2T Teralynx 10, the Industry's Lowest Latency Programmable Switch : Learn more about how Marvell's Teralynx 10 51.2 Tbps switch chip is addressing the operator bandwidth explosion while meeting stringent power- and cost-per-bit requirements.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact:
Kim Markle
pr@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-to-showcase-cloud-optimized-electro-optics-and-networking-at-ofc-2023-301762873.html

SOURCE Marvell

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Marvell TechnologyMRVLNASDAQ:MRVLTech Investing
MRVL
The Conversation (0)
Keynotes, Educational Panels and 70 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 7-9, 2021

Keynotes, Educational Panels and 70 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 7-9, 2021

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on December 7-9, 2021, where 70 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event begins on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders including: Dave Barr, Sharon Wang, Paul Andreola, Becky Popoff, Harold Leishman, Sean MacGillis, and more!

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Keynotes, Educational Panels and 70 Companies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 7-9, 2021

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event will take place on December 7-9, 2021, where 70 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event begins on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders including: Dave Barr, Sharon Wang, Paul Andreola, Becky Popoff, Harold Leishman, Sean MacGillis, and more!

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NUR

NuRAN Wireless Reports Audited Annual Financial Results

NuRAN Wireless Inc. (“NuRAN Wireless” or the “Company”) (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) , a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless solutions to connect the next billion, is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the twelve months ended October 31, 2018. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency.

NuRAN Wireless Inc.-Technology Leadership in the Making

Keep reading...Show less
Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Event

Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Event

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor event:

  • Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:10 am PT in San Francisco, CA.

This event will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/ .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Q3 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Universiti Malaysia Perlis Graduates to an AI-Driven Network from Juniper Networks to Elevate the Learning Experiences of the Nation's Future Engineers

Universiti Malaysia Perlis Graduates to an AI-Driven Network from Juniper Networks to Elevate the Learning Experiences of the Nation's Future Engineers

A Juniper powered network will serve as the foundation for UniMAP's ability to provide its students and teachers with a smarter, more secure and seamless digital experience on campus

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) , a leading technical university in Malaysia, has selected Juniper's solutions for upgrades to its campus and data centers networks, enhancing digital learning experiences for its student and staff. With a robust AI-driven network, UniMAP is on the road to consolidate and optimize their campus network capabilities, empowering the future engineers who will drive Malaysia's digital future.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Move of Headquarters to Ontario to Maximize Key Market Opportunities and Business Unit Synergies

Montfort Capital Announces Move of Headquarters to Ontario to Maximize Key Market Opportunities and Business Unit Synergies

~Michael Walkinshaw to step down as CEO and President while remaining on the Board of Directors~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF ) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced plans to move its head office to Ontario to align with its growing business units, operations and senior management. As part of this strategic decision, Michael Walkinshaw will be stepping down from his role as President and CEO while retaining his role as a member of the Board of Directors. Andrew Abouchar the Company's CFO, has been appointed Interim CEO while the Board meets to approve and engage with an executive search firm to find a permanent CEO for Montfort in the coming months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Experience the Network of the Future, Today with Juniper Networks

Experience the Network of the Future, Today with Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks at Mobile World Congress 2023: Hall 2, Booth D12, February 27-March 2

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, will be attending this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, with a focus on its ability to deliver "the network of the future" now. This innovation helps customers to provide exceptional user experiences, streamline operational effectiveness and maximize cost efficiencies.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tele Columbus Deploys Transformational Cloud Metro Infrastructure with Juniper Networks & NEC

Tele Columbus Deploys Transformational Cloud Metro Infrastructure with Juniper Networks & NEC

German fiber network provider leverages network with reduced resource consumption to deliver exceptional user experiences and sustainable business growth

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, today announced that they are working with Tele Columbus AG , one of Germany's leading fiber network providers, to create a converged interconnect network (CIN) built on Juniper's Cloud Metro infrastructure and NEC's xHaul transformation services, that will converge all its services onto a single, high-performance platform. Tele Columbus is investing in the next-generation network to enable sustainable business growth that can consistently deliver scalable, high-quality digital entertainment and business service experiences while managing costs and environmental considerations effectively. As a key to this initiative, the initial launch of the new platform will take place in early 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Silver Cobalt Receives Permits to Follow Up on Near-Surface 4,710 g/t Silver and 24.95 g/t Gold Intersections

1844 Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

CanAlaska Acquires High-Grade Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Kenbridge Nickel Project in Ontario, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Drills High-Grade at Tom: 40.6 m True Width of 15.2% Zinc, 14.6% Lead, and 181.6 g/t Silver, Including 20.9 m of 20.7% Zinc, 22.4% Lead, and 280.0 g/t Silver

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Reports 81.6% Recovery Rate in Dense Media Separation Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

×