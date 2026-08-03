Marvell to Showcase Advanced AI Memory and Storage Infrastructure Portfolio for Agentic AI Inference at FMS 2026

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of AI memory and storage solutions at FMS 2026 from August 4 to 6 at the Santa Clara Convention Center and Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, California.
As agentic AI inference scales, memory capacity, bandwidth and connectivity are becoming as critical as compute. Larger models, longer context windows and growing KV caches are driving unprecedented demands on memory resources. By moving data closer to compute and reducing latency, Marvell is helping customers improve utilization, boost token efficiency and scale AI infrastructure without compromising performance, power or cost.
At FMS 2026 (Booth #805) , Marvell will demonstrate its latest accelerated memory and storage offerings, including:
- PCIe 6.0 enterprise SSD controller
- CXL near-memory acceleration
- CXL memory expansion and compression
- CXL switching for memory pooling, CXL memory expansion add-in card
- Octeon™ DPU for network storage
- Photonic Fabric™ technology for optical scale up
Marvell Keynote, Executive Presentations and Industry Panels
Throughout FMS, Marvell executives will participate in presentations and panels discussing the future of AI memory and storage infrastructure, featuring a keynote address on August 5 by Marvell Vice President of Technology, CCS Architecture, Mark Kuemerle: "The Accidental Architecture of AI."
The full agenda of Marvell speakers at FMS 2026 is available here .
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
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Media Contact:
George Millington
pr@marvell.com