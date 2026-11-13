Marvell Scales Connectivity to Address AI Infrastructure's Next Bottleneck at Supercomputing 2026

As AI Workloads Outgrow Single-rack Memory and Bandwidth, Marvell Demonstrates Interconnect and Memory Technologies Engineered to Scale Together
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced its participation in Supercomputing 2026 (SC26), the International Conference for High-performance Computing (HPC), Networking, Storage and Analysis, taking place November 15-20 at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago.
As AI and HPC workloads grow, more compute and memory-intensive infrastructure is encountering both connectivity and memory bottlenecks that are causing significant underutilization. As a leader in connectivity and memory innovation, Marvell is addressing connectivity challenges with advances in switch and interconnect technologies, and memory challenges with innovations in CXL memory expansion and acceleration. Additionally, Marvell is pioneering technologies to unify these domains and scale memory and interconnect as a single system.
AI Infrastructure at SC26
At SC26, booth #4003, Marvell will showcase the technologies enabling the next generation of AI Infrastructure across scale-up, scale-out and scale-across architectures. Optical interconnect technologies allow memory and compute to scale together across multiple racks, growing the size of the scale-up domain. Scale-out networks require switching, pluggable optics and next-generation electrical interconnects and Marvell is continuing to advance all three. In the scale-across domain, Marvell coherent pluggables are addressing the needs for both frontend and backend connections between data centers. Demonstrations at the Marvell booth include:
- Marvell® Photonic Fabric™ memory module
- CXL memory solutions including Marvell Structera™ add-in card, near-memory compute and expansion/compression solutions
- Partner memory demonstrations with Structera X memory expansion controllers featuring both DDR4 and DDR5 memory
- Marvell Bravera™ SSD controllers
- Marvell OCTEON® DPU-based storage solutions
- Multipath reliable connection (MRC) with Marvell Teralynx® 10 switch silicon
- Data center simulator with Marvell Teralynx T100 switch silicon
- Marvell Alaska® A AEC DSP-based 1.6T and 800G active electrical cables
- Virtual rack featuring Teralynx T100 ODM switch trays and CXL solutions
Marvell Executive Panel
Marvell will participate in the Birds of a Feather panel, "Photonics for AI & HPC Clusters: Breaking the Bandwidth and Power Barrier," featuring Preet Virk, SVP and GM of the Photonic Fabric Business Unit at Marvell, on Wednesday, November 18 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. in Room W184bcd.
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
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