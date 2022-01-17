Precious Metals Investing News
Marvel Discovery Corp. ; Further to the Company's news releases March 17, 2021 and April 23, 2021 the Company received final approval on the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act involving Power-One Resources Corp. . The Company received the required shareholder approval in connection with the arrangement at its special meeting of shareholders held April 23, 2021. As part of the transaction, Marvel ...

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") Further to the Company's news releases March 17, 2021 and April 23, 2021 the Company received final approval on the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving Power-One Resources Corp. ("Power-One"). The Company received the required shareholder approval in connection with the arrangement at its special meeting of shareholders held April 23, 2021. As part of the transaction, Marvel shareholders received 16,000,000 common shares with Marvel receiving 5,000,000 common shares for transferring the Serpent River Pecors Project (Elliott Lake, Ontario), and the Wicheeda Project (Prince George, BC) to Power-One

Marvel currently holds an equity stake in Power-One of approximately 26%.

Power-One (SPINCO) has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $800,000 by issuing flow-through and non-flow-through units. Power-One will close its private placement on or before February 1st, 2022.

Existing Marvel shareholders will have first right of refusal to participate in the offering.

Up to 6,000,000 non-flow-through units will be issued at a deemed price of 10 cents Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase a non-flow-through common share at 30 cents for the first year and at a price of 50 cents until completion of the second year.

Up to 1,538,462 flow-through units will be issued at a deemed price of 13 cents, each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one common share at a price of 30 cents for the first year and at a price of 50 cents until completion of the second year. The Company will be filing the listing application once all subscriptions have been received.

"We are thrilled to finally move ahead on the listing of Power-One. The Pecors and Wicheeda North projects have significant upside potential for a Tier 1 Discovery", Stated Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani. "Marvel has completed extensive modeling, completing VTEM, ZTEM surveys and drilling at Pecors supporting the magnetic signature of a 5.7 km long 4.2 km wide magnetic anomaly with promising PGM drill results. Combine this with a 20Mt historic resource of 0.037% U308, with significant rare earths makes the Pecors a dynamic property. The Wicheeda North, BC is an earlier stage project that is tied onto Defense Metals property which hosts an indicated resource of 4.89 Mt at 3.02% light rare earths oxides and 2.2 MT at 2.90 % Light Rare Earths."

Serpent River Pecors

The Serpent River Pecors Property is located 15kms east of Elliot Lake Ontario consists of 10 mining covering 1,840 hectares (Figure 1). Power-One (SPINCO) has a 100 % interest in the Property.

Figure 1. Power-One Resources Serpent River Pecors Property, East Bull Lake region, Elliot Lake.

Limited drilling by Rio Algom in 1974 at the Pecors East showing (MDI41J08NW00060) on the Property has reported a non-compliant 43-101 historic resource of 20M tons averaging 0.037% U3O8 (reference below *). Immediately west of the Serpent River Pecors Project is Pele Mountains Eco Ridge uranium-REE project. and In July 2011, Pele Mountain announced the positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment study outlining 34.6 Mt at grades of 0.040% U3O8 and 1,455 ppm TREO (reference below **). Contact style Ni-Cu +/- PGE mineralization on the property is supported by drilling in 2015 by Marvel Discovery in hole P15-23 which intersected 0.33 g/t Pd+Pt+Au and 0.11% Cu, 0.04% Ni over 12m. This style of mineralization was intersected in gabbroic rocks within the Pecors Anomaly.

The Pecors anomaly is a strong regional magnetic high that extends for 18km southeast-northwest and up to 4km wide. The anomaly is located 15km from the East Bull Intrusive Suite where recent drilling by Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM) recently intersected 14.0m of 1.2 g/t palladium equivalent (Pd Eq) grade in hole EBL21-10 containing a 1.0m interval of 7.0 g/t Pd Eq (see Press release dated June 17, 2021. Canadian Palladiums (CSE:BULL) recent drilling results (see press release dated September 22, 2021) reported a 19m intersection grading 1.77 g/t Pd_Eq from its East Bull property. This result appears to be an extension to their 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate of 11.1Mt grading 1.46 g/t Pd_Eq (https://canadianpalladium.com/project/bull-project/).

Wicheeda Project

The Wicheeda property is located approximately 80km northeast of the city of Prince George, and approximately 50km east of the community of Bear Lake, British Columbia. The property is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is close to major infrastructure including power transmission lines, railway, and major highways. Geologically, the project is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States and hosts several carbonatite and alkaline complexes among which the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) alkaline complexes contain the highest concentrations of Rare Earth Element minerals.

In 2010 an Airborne Geophysical Survey was conducted by Aeroquest, and soil geochemical sampling by Electric Metals on behalf of Montoro was completed over a portion of the Wicheeda claims. The airborne geophysical program consisted of 654-line kilometers of AeroTEM helicopter-borne, time domain electromagnetic plus radiometric surveying flown at high resolution 50-meter line spacing. The survey covered a 29.4 square kilometer area and was successful in mapping the magnetic and conductive properties of the geology. Within the assessment report from 2010, AR#32361, comments from key observations and notes from Intrepid Geophysics include, "The electromagnetic data suggests that there may be an un-mapped fault in the center of the block. The magnetic data shows a subtle feature in the center of the block, slightly offset from the interpreted fault. It is recommended that the airborne survey be followed up by a geochemical survey and property scale mapping."

Figure 2. Power-One Resources Serpent River Pecors Property, East Bull Lake region, Elliot Lake.

Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property comprising the Serpent River Pecors Project or Wicheeda Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

*Technical Report NI 43-101 on the Serpent River Property, Gaiashk Township. Elliot Lake Area, Ontario for Five Nines Ventures Ltd. by L.D.S. Winters, 2010.

**Technical Report on the Eco Ridge Mine Project, Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada for Pele Mountain Resources' dated June 20, 2012, and completed by qualified persons Jason J. Cox, P.Eng., Tudorel Ciuculescu, MSc., P.Geo., Kathleen Altman, P.E., and Leo Hwozdyk, P.Eng. of RPA.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683770/Marvels-SPINCO-Power-One-Resources-NI-PGE-REEs-Uranium-Project-Moves-Forward-Finalizes-Financing-and-Listing-Process

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel Discovery TSXV:MARV Gold Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Discovery

Overview

Project diversity has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks and maximizing exposure to exceptional discoveries associated with mineral exploration projects. Companies with a diversified portfolio covering battery metals, gold, energy and rare earths demonstrate that mining players don’t always have to put all their eggs in one basket.

Diversification across world-class mining countries like Canada presents even more exceptional economic upside. Investors can gain exposure from Ontario’s prolific multi-million-ounce gold camps while leveraging the country’s hottest iron and copper mines in Newfoundland. With the right company, operating a broad portfolio presents the best of all worlds.

One such company is Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring mineral opportunities across Canada. The company holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals.

The company’s projects host mineral richness across a wide spectrum of metals and leverage lengthy histories of mining and exploration in prolific jurisdictions, which many are seeing an exciting revitalization of.

Its outstanding gold project portfolio provides the company even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, its Blackfly and Camping Lake properties in Ontario and Slip and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland pose exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities.

Marvel Discovery’s flagship Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold).

The Slip gold project is 10km west of New Found Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway project, which is “the largest ever consolidation of property within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.” Recent drill results at Queensway continue to demonstrate its potential to be a significant high-grade gold discovery. Historic work at Slip Gold indicate that both Queensway and Slip Gold are hosted in similar structural settings.

The Victoria Lake gold project in Newfoundland is also another one to highlight from Marvel Discovery’s portfolio. Historic work at Victoria Lake has indicated that it is hosted within similar structural settings to Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake gold deposit, which is only 18 km away. Valentine Lake is poised to be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada. Preliminary grab samples from Victoria Lake ranged in value from 15.5 to 24.9 g/t gold and 18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver.

Future plans for the company include the continued development of its flagship Blackfly and secondary Slip gold project. In May 2021, Marvel Discovery received its work permit issued by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines for Blackfly and its 2021 exploration program is ongoing. First results have been reported, with 40 of the 78 samples returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold, and 7 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold.

The company also acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area where it staked 763 claims (19,075 hectares) which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold and to Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture. The new land position is hosted within the Exploits Subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects (Cape Ray, Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook, First Mining) in southern Newfoundland.

Marvel Discovery’s six rare earth, nickel and uranium projects span across the entire country. This diverse spread of assets includes the Serpent River, Wicheeda North, Duhamel, Uranium City and Ungava & Overtime properties. The projects offer the company excellent exposure to Canada’s most prospective base and battery metal mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

 

Marvel Discovery’s Company Highlights

  • Marvel Discovery is an emerging Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes ten highly prospective properties covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals.
  • Its six rare earth metal, nickel and uranium portfolio spans across Canada, which offers excellent exposure and mineral diversity from the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
  • Marvel Discovery holds four highly prospective gold properties, including the flagship Blackfly property in Ontario and the secondary Slip gold project in Newfoundland. All projects prime the company for remarkable gold discovery and development possibilities.
  • The flagship Blackfly gold property is located in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold.
  • 40 of the 78 samples from the exploration program at Blackfly returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold, and 7 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold.
  • Marvel Discovery has a strong management team, which combines years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development and resource-based operations.

Marvel Discovery’s Key Projects

Blackfly Gold Property

The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 grams/tonne gold containing 4.5 million ounces of gold

Initial work documented by D.K. Burke in 1941 reported two gold vein shoots to the north and south of the property. The southern shoot averaged 11.9g/t gold over a thickness of 0.33 meters along a strike of 21.6 meters and the northern shoot averaged 13.44g/t gold over 0.27 meters within a 32-meter strike length.

The next step for the Blackfly gold project is to validate the 2012 drilling results through exploration. The first batch of 78 assay results from Blackfly were released in June 2021, and 40 of the 78 samples returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold.

The project presents exciting exploration potential as a high-grade system that has never been drilled to depth. Marvel has the option to earn 100 percent in the project subject to cash and exploration conditions.

Slip Gold Project

The Slip Gold project spans approximately 3,700 hectares in the mining-friendly and resource-rich province of Newfoundland, Canada. The property leverages strategic positioning within the Exploits Subzone, a hotspot for a potential district-scale gold camp. Likewise, Slip Gold boasts similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project and is tied to Marathon Gold, which is the northern Atlantic’s largest gold deposit hovering 4.6 million ounces.

The project hosts gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins, historically sampling up to 44.5g/t gold at surface level. Additionally, Slip lies along a major regional structural thrust feature known as the Dog Bay Line and displays characteristics and gold values aligned with possible orogenic epizonal-type deposits. This unique geological profile warrants further exploration and development of the tremendous land package.

Marvel plans to begin exploration immediately and conduct the first phase of prospecting along the gold-bearing trends. The company plans to initiate soil and rock geochemistry and structural mapping to narrow down prospective grids for airborne magnetic and TDEM geophysical surveys and later drill targeting with the data collected.

Serpent River Project

The Serpent River project is located in Elliot Lake, Ontario and hosts a 20 million tonne uranium historical resource. This geological profile is consistent with high levels of chromium and nickel as well. With established mining companies nearby, the company is hopeful Serpent River will demonstrate similar high-quality mineralization and development opportunities.

Marvel has spent upwards of CAD$300,000 in VTEM surveying across the property’s six-kilometer-long and three-kilometer-wide anomaly. This unique Pecor anomaly is a strong regional magnetic high that has never been drilled at depth.

Wicheeda North Project

The Wicheeda North project is a rare earth elements property that spans 1,444 hectares of claims in the Cariboo mining division, British Columbia. The claim block adjoins the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project hosts an indicated 4.9 million tonne rare earth deposit in Prince George, British Columbia.

Past exploration on the property includes airborne geophysical surveying from 2010, which successfully mapped Wicheeda’s magnetic and conductive geological properties across a 29.4 square kilometer area. The property remains highly prospective for Marvel.

Marvel Discovery’s Management Team

Karim Rayani — CEO & Director

For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital Group, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior, he worked independently as a management consultant and Financier. He is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd; director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing Inc., chair of District 1 Exploration Corp. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on Corporate Development and Finance.

Geoff Balderson — CFO

Geoff Balderson has over 20 years of capital markets experience, having worked in public and private practice. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSX Venture listed companies and currently runs a private consulting practice Harmony Corporate Services Ltd., providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to many publicly traded companies. Before, Balderson was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities and a University of British Columbia graduate in Marketing and Sales Management.

Gary Musil — Chairman of the Board & Director

Gary Musil has more than 30 years of management and financial consulting experience and has served as an officer and director on numerous public companies since 1988. This experience has resulted in overseeing the financial aspects and expenditures on exploration projects in Peru, Chile, Eastern Europe, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick (Canada). Prior, he was employed for 15 years with Dickenson Mines Ltd. and Kam-Kotia Mines Ltd. as a controller for the producing silver-lead-zinc mine in the interior of British Columbia, Canada.

Mark Luchinski — Director

Mark Luchinski holds degrees in Biochemistry & Microbiology from the University of Victoria and an Associates degree in Chemistry from Camosun College in British Columbia. Luchinski is an experienced board member, having served as an officer and director of many TSX Venture listed issuers. He is well versed in corporate governance, compliance and the administration of publicly traded companies.

Fraser Rieche — Director

Fraser Rieche has a BA in Economics and has 25 years of experience in international project management, logistics planning and corporate finance, having worked with resource-based industries and financial institutions worldwide. He has helped develop and finance mining projects in both North America and South America along with energy projects, oil and gas projects, fisheries projects and forestry projects in many different areas of the world.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Marvel's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani

Dear Shareholders,

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt: O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its first tranche of the non-brokered private placement dated November 24th,2021. The first tranche consists of aggregate gross proceeds of $908,080.05

The Company has issued 5,385,385 Flow-Through units at a price of $0.13 per unit. Each unit consisting of one Flow-Through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Increases Private Placement to $1,000,000

Marvel Increases Private Placement to $1,000,000

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to shareholder demand it has increased the private placement offering previously announced November 24th, 2021. The Company will now be raising up to $1,000,000 by issuing Flow and Non-Flow Through units

Flow-Through units will be issued at a price of $0.13 per unit. Each unit consisting of one Flow-Through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Announces $750,000 Private Placement

Marvel Announces $750,000 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise proceeds of $750,000 by issuing both Flow Through and Non-Flow Through units

Up to 4,615,385 Flow-Through units will be issued at a price of $0.13 per unit. Each unit consisting of one Flow-Through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Acquires Option to Purchase Uranium Property - Key Lake, Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

Marvel Acquires Option to Purchase Uranium Property - Key Lake, Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an assignment and assumption agreement the ("Assignment Agreement") with District 1 Exploration Corp. ("District 1") pursuant to which District 1 has assigned all of its rights and obligations with respect to a property option agreement dated October 30, 2018, as amended November 23, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") whereby District 1 was granted sole and exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest (the "Option") in the Highway North Property in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan (the "Property

The Property is located 70km southwest of the former producing Key Lake Uranium Mine. Aptly named for its location along Highway 914, the Property consists of five contiguous claims totaling 2,573 hectares. The Key Lake Deposit, which is northeast of the Property, consisted of two mineralized zones which historically produced a total of 4.2 million tonnes of product at an average grade of 2.1% U3O8 (Harvey, 1999). Only 21 drill holes have been drilled on the Property thus far totaling 3,527m, between 1980 and 2008. Surface exploration and drilling have verified the presence of uranium mineralization along the Highway Zone, with grades up to 2.31% U3O8 over 0.29 m in KLR15-086.

Keep reading... Show less
Gold Bull Logo

Gold Bull commences 4000m drill program at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Please refer to announcement released 12 th January 2022 for details relating to the drill program here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8e0ce9-98bc-4926-8538-fd8a2c55033d

Keep reading... Show less

Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Production in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company ") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced record quarterly and full-year production for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021") and full-year of 2021 ("FY 2021"), respectively. Q4 2021 production totalled 380,472 ounces driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake Mine of 210,980 ounces and a 33% increase in production at the Macassa Mine compared to the previous quarter ("Q3 2021") to 61,336 ounces. For FY 2021, consolidated production totalled 1,432,616 ounces, which exceeded both the Company's original FY 2021 production guidance issued on December 10, 2020 of 1,300,000 1,400,000 ounces as well as improved guidance for the year of 1,350,000 1,400,000 ounces issued on November 3, 2021. The outperformance versus guidance was largely driven by Fosterville Mine, where FY 2021 production of 509,601 ounces was significantly higher than original guidance of 400,000 425,000 ounces and compared favourably to improved guidance of approximately 500,000 ounces. The record 1,432,616 ounces of production in FY 2021 was 5% higher than 1,369,652 ounces for full-year 2020 ("FY 2020"). All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Highlights of Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Production Results

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.

Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.

Keep reading... Show less
Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2"). The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes (see image) and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (9,134 Hectare or 91 km 2 ) land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 (formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property) by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited, includes the following near surface drill results:

Holes assayed for Copper (Cu)-Nickel (Ni) only include:

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Scottie Resources Corp

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Scottie Resources Corp

Eric Sprott announces that on January 16, 2022, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Scottie Resources Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.0% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 18,888,889 Shares and 18,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 18,888,889 Shares and 8,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×