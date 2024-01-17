Marvel's Equity Holding, Power One Resources Corp., Receives Final Approval for Trading Under Symbol PWRO

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Robotics Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Marvel's Equity Holding, Power One Resources Corp., Receives Final Approval for Trading Under Symbol PWRO

Marvel's Equity Holding, Power One Resources Corp., Receives Final Approval for Trading Under Symbol PWRO

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the status of Power One Resources Corp. ("Power One"). Power One previously was a wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel and pursuant to a plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) in 2021, became a stand-alone reporting issuer with the intention of listing its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV

The Company is pleased to announce that Power One's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV on January 18, 2024, under the trading symbol "PWRO".

Power One's focus is on its strategic minerals projects, Pecors Property (Ontario) and the Wicheeda North Property in Prince George (B.C.) which is directly tied on to Defense Metals Corp's rare earth deposit.

The Pecors Property is located about 115 km west of Sudbury and about 16 km east of Elliot Lake, Ontario. Immediately west of the Serpent River Pecors Project is Pele Mountain's Eco Ridge uranium/rare earth element project which is now owned by Radio Fuels symbol "CAKE".

Past work by Marvel identified a large anomaly 7kms long by 3kms wide and 2kms deep. It is prospective for copper, nickel and platinum group element (PGE) mineralization. This property was originally explored for uranium, but recent work resulted in the search for base metals instead. The technical report received by Power One recommends a $520,000 program of data analysis and a 2,000-metre drill program. The work program commenced in December 2023 and will take until late-January 2024 to complete. A copy of the Pecors technical report is available on SEDAR+ under Power One's profile.

Pecors Property, Uranium, Ni, PGE at Elliot Lake Ontario.
Pecors Anomaly 7 kms long 3 kms Wide and 2 kms deep.

The Wicheeda North Property is located about 80 km due north of the city of Prince George and 60 km east of the community of Bear Lake, British Columbia. It is prospective for rare earth element (REE) mineralization. The exploration history of the Wicheeda North Property is limited to an airborne geophysical survey that covered the northeast half of the property and grid-based soil geochemical sampling in the east and northeast parts of the property. The technical report received by Power One recommends a $120,505 program of soil geochemical sampling and an airborne electromagnetic geophysical survey. Completion of the work program is conditional upon Power One raising sufficient funds, and there is no assurance Power One will be successful in that regard. A copy of the Wicheeda North technical report is available on SEDAR+ under Power One's profile.

Wicheeda North Project, Prince George British Columbia, adjacent to Defense Metals deposit.

Capital Structure

Power One has approximately $632,485 of funds available, which it intends to use toward finishing the recommended work program on the Pecors Property ($205,000, as $315,000 has been paid to date), the remaining costs of listing on the TSXV, and for general and administrative costs. With a total of 33,218,597 shares issued. (13,983,846 warrants) (1,900,000 options). A total of 8,507,000 shares are subject to escrow restrictions, whereby 10% will be released upon the commencement of trading, with an additional 15% every six months thereafter over 36 months. The principal shareholders of Power One are Marvel Discovery Corp. which holds 5,000,000 shares (representing 15.05% of Power One's outstanding shares), and Karim Rayani who, directly and through R7 Capital Ventures Ltd., controls 3,507,000 shares (representing 10.56% of Power One's outstanding shares).

Listing Application

In connection with Power One's listing on the TSXV, it has prepared and filed on SEDAR+ a Listing Application in the form prescribed by the TSXV. The Listing Application, together with the financial statements, MD&A and technical reports as incorporated by reference therein, provides full details of Power One, its business, management, capital structure and risk factors. Readers are encouraged to review the Listing Application in its entirety.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

Marvel has also issued 4 millon incentive stock options and 1 million RSUs to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to its security-based compensation plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of .05 cents for a 5 year period.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland , (Gander East, Gander South, Victoria Lake, and Hope Brook, Au- LiProspects.)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect
  • Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716-1036 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryMARV:CATSXV:MARVPrecious Metals Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Mobilizes Drill Crews To Duhamel Nickel Project

Marvel Mobilizes Drill Crews To Duhamel Nickel Project

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the company has retained the services of Magnor Exploration Inc of Saguenay to carry out 2023 drilling campaign on Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel has completed extensive work to date on the Duhamel project which includes flying the entire property with airborne TDEM and magnetic and compilations of all historical data as it prepares for an inaugural drilling campaign on the property. The Company intends to drill up to 15 holes totaling 2000 meters targeting both the Houliere and Duhamel Zones. The first phase will target the Houliere Zone, where nickel, copper and cobalt mineral occurrences have been identified which also included chrome, vanadium, and titanium mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0083

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report on the status of Power One Resources Corp., ("Power One"). Power One is a reporting issuer, formed by Marvel via a Plan of Arrangement in 2021 through the spin-out of Marvel's Wicheeda North and Serpent River properties. Power One has applied for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV

Power One has received general comments from the TSXV requesting certain updates to its draft Listing Application. It has obtained auditor reviews of its interim financial statements, has raised sufficient funds to undertake an initial work program on the Serpent River property, has reserved trading symbol " PWRO ", and generally stands ready to list on the TSXV once the Listing Application has been accepted. Please see SEDAR, for Power One's most recent financial statements.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire the Costigan Lake Uranium project, which covers 5,518ha located on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin. The acquisition enhances Marvel's land portfolio of uranium holdings at Key Lake, which is adjacent to Cameco, F3 Uranium, Skyharbour, and Abasca Resources. This acquisition increases the Company's footprint to 4 distinct projects covering over 23,130ha and is in line with Marvel's aggressive approach to project generation and exploration. The company is utilizing the same innovative techniques that have led to some of the largest discoveries in the Athabasca Basin including radon surveys, ground geophysics, underwater spectrometer analysis, and airborne radiometric surveys

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking an additional 3,422 hectares of prospective claims at the KLR-Walker Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca Basin. With the new claims, the area of the KLR-Walker Uranium Project has risen to 7,017 hectares (Figure 1). In total, the Company now controls over 17,612 hectares within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ"), which hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world (Figure 2). Marvel is also jointly exploring, on a 50-50 basis, the Walker Creek claims with Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire January 16, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 2, 2024.  The Company is providing notice in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 2, 2023. It prevents the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured four additional exploration properties totalling 8,181 hectares (81.8 sq. km) located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties consist of: 508718 (4,444 Ha); 508598 (1,307 Ha); 508599 (171 Ha) and 508596 (2,259 Ha), which were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government, in proximity to the South and West of the flagship Tahami Project and adjacent to the other Quimbaya's existing properties in the Segovia-Remedios mining district. A map visualization of the claims can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #612 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces commencement of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This Phase will follow up on the excellent Phase I results from spring 2023

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are excited to follow up on our productive 2023 drill campaign which successfully confirmed the previously drilled graphite horizon and started delineating 2 further graphite horizons. Quebec is an excellent jurisdiction for mining and we are pleased to have such a promising project to operate there."

The Company has re-engaged DIAFOR Inc., of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at the Carheil project. DIAFOR has already established winter access and drilling began on the first planned hole for phase 2 as of January 10th, 2024. The program is targeting the three previously encountered graphite horizons, focusing on defining the extent of the graphite along strike and down dip. Regional structures will also be tested in order to probe the property for any additional mineral potential.

Phase I 2023 drilling encountered a graphite-bearing sedimentary unit occurring between volcanic units. The sedimentary unit hosts several multi-meter graphite-rich horizons: previously reported results (drill length not true width) from these horizons are highlighted below (Cg = Graphitic Carbon):

Hole CA-23-01

  • 3.90 m at 7.08% Cg, from 151.1 metres, including 11.5% Cg over 1.9 m (ZONE A)
  • 8.45 m at 2.53% Cg, from 237.6 m, including 7.05% Cg over 1.5 m (ZONE C)

Hole CA-23-02

  • 4.65 m at 5.11% Cg, from 138.8 m, including 12.9% Cg over 1.2 m (ZONE A)
  • 10.55 m at 2.89% Cg, from 196.5 m (ZONE B)
  • 5.30 m at 4.25% Cg, from 242.9 m, including 7.90% Cg over 1.2 m (ZONE C)

Hole CA-23-03

  • 4.90 m at 1.93% Cg, from 156.1 m (ZONE A)
  • 4.70 m at 2.76% Cg, from 263.3 m, including 4.70% Cg over 2.1 m (ZONE C) (See 2023-May-31 News Release)

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004[i]), under 20 km to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022[ii]), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021[iii]). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEq[iv]. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

QA/QC control procedures included the systematic insertion of certified blanks, and two different graphite certified reference materials (CRM) at regular intervals (one QAQC sample for every 20 core samples) into the sampling stream. Geochemistry analyses consisted of Graphitic carbon by IR Spectroscopy (C-IR18), which uses an HCl leach to remove carbonates and roasting to remove organic carbon in order to only identify carbon in graphitic form in the samples. Select samples were checked for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption spectrometry (Au-AA26) with overlimit values subsequently analyzed using the gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) technique.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Updated Private Placement Information

Further to the Company's news release dated 14 December 2023 announcing the closing of the $364,000 Offering and related finders' fees, the correct date of resale restrictions is until April 14, 2024.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO
iMetal Resources Inc.
info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract (the "EPC Contract"), with Hexagon Build Engineering LLC ("Hexagon") for the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine (the "Phase 2 Expansion"). Hexagon is an experienced construction group active in Mongolia and internationally.

As at the date of execution of the EPC Contract, the contract amount payable to Hexagon for the full performance of the work under the EPC Contract is approximately $148.4 million ("Contract Amount"). The Contract Amount is fully funded by a project finance package (as described below) that has been made available to the Company and its affiliates by TDB Capital Pte Ltd. and certain of its affiliates ("TDB Group") and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier ‎today. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Alexandre P. Boivin Alexandre de Beaulieu Bill de Jong Jean-Luc Peyrot and Juan Sanchez .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Related News

Energy Investing

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Gold Investing

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Uranium Investing

Toro to Refresh Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study

Resource Investing

2024 Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Program Commences

cleantech investing

Change to Government Policy Drives Improved Returns for Stage One of Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Lithium Investing

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

×