Marotta Controls Selected to Support Next Generation Jammer - Low Band Program for the U.S. Navy

Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense contractor, today announced two contract awards in support of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) Engineering and Manufacturing Development program for the U.S. Navy. The company will provide technical expertise for a ram air turbine power generation system under a subcontract with CFD Research Corporation, with a direct award from L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), the NGJ-LB prime contractor. Together, the wins mark Marotta's entry into the airborne electronic warfare market.
"This is a proud moment for our team. Contributing to two separate subsystems on the same Navy EW platform is a real testament to Marotta's technology development process," said Adit Girdhari, Vice President, Business Development, Marotta Controls. "We've spent years developing and refining both our technologies, and it's gratifying to see them come together on a program this important to the warfighter."
Under the CFD Research subcontract, Marotta will supply the system for the Turbine Speed Control System within the NGJ-LB pod's ram air turbine power generation assembly.
The NGJ-LB is part of a larger NGJ system that will augment and ultimately replace the legacy AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System on the EA-18G Growler aircraft. Using the latest software and Active Electronically Scanned Array technologies, NGJ will provide enhanced Airborne Electronic Attack capabilities to disrupt, deny, and degrade enemy air defense and ground communication systems. The Navy awarded L3Harris a $587.4 million contract in August 2024 for NGJ-LB Engineering and Manufacturing Development, with operational prototype pods to be delivered to U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for fleet assessment and additional test assets for airworthiness and design verification over the next five years.
"Electronic warfare is a growth area for Marotta, and the NGJ-LB program is a strong foundation to build on," added Girdhari. "We look forward to supporting L3Harris, CFD Research, and the Navy as this system moves toward the fleet."
For more information about Marotta Controls and its longevity in the aerospace and defense sector, visit https://marotta.com/about/.
About Marotta Controls
Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.
Contact:
Katee Glass
Marotta Controls, Inc.
kglass@marotta.com
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