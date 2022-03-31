GamingInvesting News

Mark Vange is bringing his 30-plus years of experience as a technologist and entrepreneur to the metaverse gaming world of Realms of Ethernity (RoE), where he will serve as Lead Advisor.

Vange is the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Electronics Arts (EA) Interactive, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. As CTO at EA, Vange led the evolution of EA's mobile, social and online products and platforms.

Prior to that, Vange was CTO at VR-1, where he led the development of the unique network technology used to facilitate the earliest massively multiplayer online ("MMO") games over the Internet and helped guide the company to become the world's largest provider of online games infrastructure and technologies.

Vange is currently the Chief Technology Officer of NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers and video gamers.

Vange has written over 100 patents for technologies that defined industries such as 3D gaming, massively multiplayer games, data transmission over the Internet, large-scale data processing and mobile communications.

His unparalleled expertise in the field of mobile and online games will accelerate the development and deployment of the world's first triple-A quality, play-to-earn massively multiplayer online role-playing game and promises to change the landscape of the GameFi industry.

"It is exciting to be a part of a GameFi project that is focused on creating a true game experience that is enhanced by GameFi instead of being a backdrop for it," said Vange. "Having looked at many projects in the space, I am very pleased to have the opportunity to help this amazing team."

Miami -based GameFi company XYZZY, who, together with the Vietnam -based Wild Thunder Studio, are the creators of RoE, believe that Vange is bringing invaluable insight from his experiences working with some of the largest game companies in the world.

"We are incredibly excited to have Mark, a sought after adviser and mentor, join Realms' amazing journey," said Dustin Nguyen , co-founder and CEO of Wild Thunder Studios. "As an industry leader in video game development, Mark brings technology vision and extensive experience, having built and sold several companies."

Having recently wowed investors and gamers alike at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco , RoE will announce a number of key partnerships and endorsements by industry heavyweights.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 65 Million Downloads Worldwide

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31 various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220331bleach_brave_souls_65m.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads* worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31, various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited Event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray.

Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin and players will have the chance to get new Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra in The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe.

65 Million Downloads Celebration

Starting today, Thursday, March 31 there will be various in-game campaigns to celebrate this milestone. As a huge thank you to the community for supporting the game the celebration will also include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy.

The Cacao Society

The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe begins Thursday, March 31 . Players have a chance to get the Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra. The limited event The Cacao Society: Dissonance will be held at the same time.

In addition, check out the latest game information in the videos on the official Brave Souls Youtube channel.

New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/P0_5j2O_bac

*Please check the in-game notifications for more details.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Sohu.com Limited Announces its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F is Available on the Company's Website

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), China's leading online media, video, and game business group, announced that the Company today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 . The Annual Report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http:investors.sohu.com . The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, free of charge, to a shareholder or holder of the Company's American depositary shares upon written request.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China . Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Wemade Connect Announced Pre-Registration and Airdrop Promotion of Mobile NFT Game 'Every Farm'

Enjoy farming while having the opportunity to monetize the gaming experience

- Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect is opening pre-registration for its mobile non-fungible token (NFT) game, Every Farm on March 31.

Every Farm

Pre-registration will be available via the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. Players will  have a chance to win FLERO Token and limited decorative items, while Wemade Connect will also hold more promotions via its social media channels.

There will be three rounds of airdrop promotion ( https://gleam.io/P0E3t/got-flero-token-the-first-round-of-everyfarm-airdrop )  for Every Farm when pre-registration opens. Participants who participated in airdrop will have the opportunity to win FLERO Token. Check out the official website ( http://wemadeconnect.com/site/everyfarm/ ) for the latest updates.

A blockchain-powered game inspired by business management simulation Every Town, Every Farm utilizes the WEMIX global blockchain platform, including the FLERO token and NFTs globally. Players can look forward to an experience in farming while monetizing their in-game assets to fiat money.

Players can manage their own farms and grow the necessary crops that become vital ingredients for mills, factories, and restaurants. Players can also cook delicious meals and serve customers to earn in-game assets. In addition, players are rewarded with Hearts, which can be exchanged for FLERO tokens, the first gameplay-monetization experience.

Every Farm is about making a community, visiting their neighbors' farms, engaging in trade, and building relationships and businesses together.

"Every Farm is a game that not only provides users with a real farming experience but also allows players to earn tokens and NFTs – in other words, players can make money from their own crypto farm" explained Hodae Lee, CEO of Wemade Connect.

Be sure to pre-register early and receive update with the project and the rounds of the airdrop promotions via the official Every Farm channels below.

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wemadeconnect.etgnft.everytown

App Store : https://apps.apple.com/app/id1606660575

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EVERYFARM-1461133294207479

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everyfarmglobal

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vJ5dRwWAtn

Telegram: https://t.me/everyfarm

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@everyfarm_official

About Wemade Connect

Wemade Connect is a global game company specializing in game development and publishing as well as an MCP (Master Contents Provider) that provides major content to the blockchain platform WEMIX. The company's key games that gained popularity in the global market include 'Everytown', 'Tap Tap Fish - Abyssrium', and 'My Secret Bistro'. The company is currently focusing on the integration of blockchain on its key games as well as discovering new blockchain-based games.

Media Contact

Jimin Lee
pr@wemadeconnect.com

VFS Partners with The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape for $150,000 'Women in Game Design' Scholarship Fund

Full-tuition and select partial-tuition scholarships include mentorship from The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, & A Thinking Ape and a six-month paid internship.

Announcement Highlights:
  • The fund includes three full-tuition scholarships and three $10,000 & five $5,000 partial scholarships. The scholarship is valued at over $150,000 .
  • Full-tuition winners will be selected by The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape.
  • The winners of the three full-tuition scholarships will enroll in VFS's 12-month, award-winning Game Design program.
  • For the first time, partial-tuition winners may enroll in VFS's 3D Animation & Visual Effects, Programming for Games, Web, & Mobile, Sound Design for Visual Media, Writing for Film, Television, & Games, and VR/AR Design & Development programs, in addition to the Game Design program.
  • Recipients of the full-tuition scholarships will receive monthly mentorship from VFS instructors and design professionals at The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape, as well as six-month paid design contracts at their respective game studio upon graduation.
  • Submission process is currently open and closes on April 10, 2022 , at 11:59 p.m. PDT .

Vancouver Film School (VFS) announced on International Women's Day that they, in partnership with The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape have renewed the Women in Game Design Scholarship, including mentorship and a paid internship for the top three applicants. The scholarship fund, valued at over to $150,000 is available exclusively to women and non-binary persons looking to enter the game industry.

VFS Partners with The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape for $150,000 ‘Women in Game Design' Scholarship Fund (CNW Group/Vancouver Film School)

Game developers recognize that 44% of their customers are female and that equity in the gaming workspace should be a priority. The best way to bring about this change is by having more women build games in the industry.

The Women in Game Design Scholarship is a collaborative initiative between VFS and Vancouver -based game studios The Coalition ( Gears of War franchise), Blackbird Interactive ( Homeworld 3, Hardspace: Shipbreaker ), and A Thinking Ape ( Party in my Dorm, Kingdom of Heckfire ).

Three full-tuition as well as three $10,000 and five $5,000 partial-tuition scholarships will be awarded and can be applied to any remaining start dates for 2022 at VFS. Full-tuition winners will be selected directly by The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape.

While the three full-tuition winners will enroll in VFS's Game Design program, partial-tuition winners will have their choice of VFS's Game Design, 3D Animation & Visual Effects, Programming for Games, Web, & Mobile, Sound Design for Visual Media, Writing for Film, Television, & Games, and VR/AR Design & Development programs. VFS recognizes that these programs, collectively, prepare students for the many careers available in the video game industry.

In addition, the three full scholarship winners will each receive private mentorship by design professionals from top-tier AAA studios The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape, as well as by their instructors at VFS. Upon graduation, these three recipients will also receive a paid six-month work contract at their respective studio.

The Coalition will also provide the same mentorship and internship opportunities for two partial winners – one who enrolls in the 3D Animation & Visual Effects program, and one who enrolls in the Sound Design program, while Blackbird Interactive will also provide the same mentorship opportunities to one partial winner who enrolls in the Game Design program. A Thinking Ape will also offer mentorship and a paid internship to one partial winner who enrolls in 3D Animation & Visual Effects.

"Video games tell stories that connect, entertain, and inspire us. More than ever, we need these stories to be told by, and for, people of all walks of life and perspectives. The Coalition is excited to partner with VFS and Blackbird Interactive to mentor, train and hire more women into creative roles so their voices, experiences and stories will better shape the games of tomorrow." - Mike Crump – Studio Head, The Coalition

"More and more diverse profiles continue to join our industry, bringing in their unique viewpoints. However, true progress is to be measured not just at the industry level, but per role and discipline. With this scholarship focused specifically on game design, we want to stress the importance of making sure those design positions are as equally accessible to women as other roles. We want to hear their unique voices and see their touch on the design of our products. Diverse design makes our games, and our industry as a whole better." - Rory McGuire – Chief Creative Officer, Blackbird Interactive

"DEI has always been incredibly important to me on a personal level. I love talking to people with different points of view and helping me learn more about the world also leads to making better decisions, both as a human being and for our products at A Thinking Ape. I am thrilled that ATA is supporting the Women in Game Design initiative and I'm grateful for what small part I can play in making the industry a better, more welcoming place." - Chloe Chan – Art Lead, A Thinking Ape

"VFS is honoured to once again be offering the Women in Game Design Scholarship, in partnership with The Coalition and Blackbird Interactive, to promising women game developers. This year, we're pleased to be expanding the scholarship from just the Game Design program to include our 3D Animation, Programming, Sound Design, Writing, and VR/AR programs, which we are confident will provide unmatched opportunities for our talented winners to explore all facets of the game industry. This scholarship aims to bring more women into key roles at tech companies, so they can one day grow into design leads and shape the games of tomorrow. We look forward to finding and supporting those champions." - Christopher Mitchell – Head of Game Design and Programming for Games, Web & Mobile, VFS

For more information about the 2022 Women in Game Design Scholarship, or to apply, visit https://vfs.edu/scholarships/women-in-games .

Why Are Crypto Gaming Companies Booming?

In the last year you've seen games like Axie Infinity exert real influence over real-world, national economics. You've seen companies like UFO Gaming make history by being the first to enter esports. You've heard all your friends talk about the seemingly priceless NFTs that are making millionaires overnight in crypto gaming.

Why Are Crypto Gaming Companies Booming?

Naturally, you start to wonder – how is all of this happening? Why are crypto gaming companies like Axie and UFO Gaming up 38% over the last week and still have significant room for growth, leaving their legacy competitors scrambling to keep up? Market News is here to explain to you how.

The Intersection of Two Unstoppable Industries: Gaming and Cryptocurrency.

The gaming industry is currently worth a staggering 180 billion. It's the fastest-growing form of entertainment globally, with a higher market worth than both music and movies combined.

In 2021, we saw the rise of GameFi and NFTs in the crypto and blockchain world.

As blockchain continues to grow as a global phenomenon, industries all around the world are constantly looking for more ways to incorporate this revolutionary technology inside their core offering.

Crypto gaming has become a free market for exciting innovations in the space. And with new games come new in-game mechanics and economic models. Legacy game developers are still struggling to understand this foreign paradigm.

With NFTs and play-to-earn incentive structures, blockchain gaming shows us new innovative features that could easily precede the widespread adoption of blockchain technology in gaming and beyond.

Every day, developers are inventing new methods to leverage cryptocurrency so players can purchase and trade characters, in-game items, cosmetics etc. inside the digital economies of their games.

That's how crypto gaming has become one of the biggest movements in the blockchain world, as well as bringing together three flourishing industries: gaming, crypto and finance.

The trillion-dollar question is – what makes crypto games better?

Games on the blockchain are built with economics at the forefront.

Naturally, developers will be challenged to craft value-add experiences that benefit players which drives new innovations in game design.

Let's explore some of these innovations in one of the most notable players in the GameFi space - UFO Gaming.

UFO Gaming became the first blockchain gaming platform to enter esports, and it has separated itself from the competition with its intricate in-game economy that combines minting NFTs with completing quests. That's why it's a great project to explore when talking about the potential of crypto and NFT gaming as a whole.

With that said, here are the most substantial innovations crypto games bring to traditional gaming:

The Personal Ownership of In-Game Assets

Blockchain games enable a degree of personal ownership that hasn't been seen before in gaming. Smart contracts and NFTs will enable the full ownership of in-game assets, protected by all the security and transparency guarantees of blockchain technology. In UFO Gaming's debut game, Super Galactic, players can mint their own in-game assets (such as characters, skins and weapons), sell them, or simply use them for gaming themselves.

The Ability to Earn From Playing

The rise of crypto gaming has given life to a massive tidal wave in play-to-earn gaming. In UFO Gaming, the player can earn rewards for completing various daily quests. Not only that, but people who managed to mint the UFOeps NFTs can level them up and sell them on the UFO Gaming marketplace for a profit.

Tokenomics and Incentive Structures

In blockchain games, the connection between developer and player seems to be much stronger. Players are the ones who profit, so developers are incentivized to create experiences and incentives that align with the needs of players and community members.

Transparent, Immutable Transactions

The blockchain enables agency and trust. Every transaction occurs on a ledger that's immutable. Players understand that their digital belongings will exist outside of the game's universe permanently, and they can be sold and traded on other secondary platforms. A blockchain gaming platform like UFO Gaming uses the Ethereum blockchain to maintain a secure, immutable ledger of transactions.

Blockchains Will Power the Future Gaming Economies

That's why in less than one year, we've seen a change in the dynamic of the gaming industry. Developers are letting players, take the lead. Through tokenization and in-game economics, players can now extract monetary value in the form of portable assets from the games they play. They can have ownership over their digital identity. They can participate in these games knowing their economic systems are immutable and transparent.

With players always having their eyes set on the next fun play-to-earn sensation, and with companies like UFO Gaming who are determined to set new standards for the GameFi space, it's safe to say it's a bright future out there for gamers, developers, as well as those who champion crypto and blockchain to be the foundation of tomorrow's industries.

Former President of Topgolf International Launches U.S. Expansion of Oche

From Europe to North America , Futuristic Gastro-Gaming Elevates Hospitality with Technology

Oche (like Hockey, but hold the H) a revolutionary gastro-gaming and tech-driven modern darts concept with venues in Oslo Brisbane Amsterdam and Gothenburg has announced their expansion to North America through its franchise opportunity.

