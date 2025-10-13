Marc and Lynne Benioff, Salesforce Announce New Investments in Healthcare and Education, Surpassing $1B in Lifetime Contributions to the Bay Area

$100 million gift to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals will advance world-class pediatric care
Salesforce pledges $39 million to equip educators and students with AI skills while also supporting local children's hospitals
Together, these contributions make the Benioffs and Salesforce San Francisco's leading corporate philanthropists
Today, Marc and Lynne Benioff announced a $100 million gift to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals to expand world-class pediatric care. In addition, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, announced $39 million in new support to public schools, education nonprofits, and local children's hospitals — bringing the combined contributions of Salesforce and the Benioffs to the Bay Area to more than $1 billion.
Announced ahead of the company's annual Dreamforce conference, the funding aims to strengthen the Bay Area's future — advancing lifesaving pediatric care at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals , and equipping educators and young people with the resources they need to succeed in an agentic AI era.
"As a fourth-generation San Franciscan, I've always believed in our responsibility to invest deeply in our local community," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. "The San Francisco Bay Area is the AI capital of the world. With that leadership comes a responsibility not only to innovate, but to secure the future of our community – ensuring that every child has access to world-class healthcare, safe and welcoming public parks and spaces, and a great education to flourish in the AI era."
A legacy of impact and giving back to the community
From its founding 26 years ago, Benioff and Salesforce have championed the idea that business is the greatest platform for change. The company's groundbreaking 1-1-1 model — committing 1% of equity, product, and employee time to communities — has now grown into the Pledge 1% movement, with more than 19,000 companies and igniting over $3 billion in new philanthropy worldwide. Together, Salesforce and Pledge 1% are helping redefine how companies give back in the AI era, supporting efforts that benefit people and communities.
Today, more than 60,000 nonprofits worldwide run on Salesforce technology for free or at a steep discount, helping them raise more funds, streamline operations, and scale their impact. These efforts include a fast-growing accelerator program to help nonprofits harness the power of AI with Agentforce .
In San Francisco, Marc and Lynne Benioff have also invested in public spaces that strengthen the city's legacy — from India Basin Waterfront Park to the Presidio Tunnel Tops — and Salesforce has supported nonprofits like Save the Bay , ensuring future generations have access to landmark parkland.
Salesforce also recently surpassed 10 million employee volunteer hours , with employees supporting causes ranging from teaching AI basics in classrooms to mentoring young people on career readiness in the Bay Area and around the world.
Strengthening UCSF Lifesaving Pediatric Care
The new $100 million donation by the Benioffs will help build a new state-of-the-art UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital and renovations in Oakland, California, to expand care to children and families.
"At UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, we believe world-class health care should be available to children and families of all needs and backgrounds. The Benioffs' and Salesforce's sustained support helps us realize that vision, by expanding and modernizing our pediatric facilities, launching new initiatives in our communities, and providing life-changing care for thousands of children each year," said Nicholas Holmes, MD, MBA, President of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. "Their generosity has improved our pediatric health system, and made life better for children and families all across the Bay Area."
At Dreamfest , featuring performances from Metallica and Benson Boone, Salesforce will mobilize the community to further support UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, aiming to raise $9 million during the week. As part of Dreamforce Gives, Salesforce's annual philanthropic activation, attendees can take part in a pop-a-shot basketball challenge. For every basket scored, Salesforce will donate $5 to the Golden State Community Foundation and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. The activation will feature Mayor Lurie and Golden State Warriors player Festus Ezeli.
Expanding STEM access and AI readiness for students and teachers
Of the new education grants, $13 million will go to public schools, including San Francisco Unified School District and Oakland Unified School District , to expand STEM access and provide educators with the tools and training required to help young people navigate an AI future. An additional $17 million will go to 18 nonprofits at the forefront of AI readiness.
"Salesforce's historic commitment to San Francisco's public schools is a model of philanthropic impact in public education," said Dr. Maria Su, Superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District. "Together, we have built a nationally recognized Computer Science curriculum, launched a new research-backed K-8 math curriculum, and are unlocking the promise of AI for both students and educators. Over 13 years, this partnership has served more than 120,000 students and their families, ensuring that our young people are supported in the classroom and connected to the opportunities of tomorrow's tech economy."
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013643890/en/
Salesforce
Public Relations
pr@salesforce.com