Mandy Moore and Celebrity Mom Squad join Sanofi to help protect babies from RSV with BEYFORTUS®

  • Mandy Moore joins Elaine Welteroth , Gaby Dalkin , Katya Echazarreta , and Shawn Johnson East to share their personal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) stories and why they chose BEYFORTUS to help protect their babies from serious RSV lung infection
  • They join the millions of parents in the US who have chosen BEYFORTUS to help protect their babies from RSV, the number one reason babies under 1 are hospitalized

Sanofi is partnering with celebrity moms who chose to immunize their babies with BEYFORTUS ® (nirsevimab-alip) to help educate families about the importance of RSV infant protection. BEYFORTUS is the first long-acting monoclonal antibody approved to prevent a serious RSV lung infection in newborns and infants entering their first RSV season, as well as in children up to 24 months of age who remain at risk for severe RSV through their second season. It is the first RSV protection designed for all babies, whether born healthy or with underlying conditions, full-term or preterm, and regardless of when they're born in relation to RSV season.

RSV is the number one cause of hospitalization in all babies under 1 and the main cause of serious lung infections. That is why these moms, including award-winning actress and singer/songwriter Mandy Moore , New York Times best-selling author and founder of birthFUND Elaine Welteroth , chef and New York Times best-selling author Gaby Dalkin , citizen astronaut Katya Echazarreta , and gold-medal gymnast Shawn Johnson East , are sharing their stories about why they chose to immunize their babies with BEYFORTUS.

"When I was pregnant with Louise, I already knew about RSV," said Mandy Moore , award-winning actress, singer/songwriter and mom of three. "Both of my boys had it at the same time, and it was scary for our family. They didn't need to go to the hospital, but it was still really hard. When Lou was born in September, I asked our pediatrician, Dr. Danny, what we could do to help protect her. Without hesitation, he recommended BEYFORTUS and was adamant about me bringing my baby in on October 1st , the first day BEYFORTUS is available for babies entering their first RSV season. Ultimately, it was the right decision for our family to have Lou BEYRIFIED with BEYFORTUS so she would have that extra layer of protection against RSV."

"Parents often ask me how to help protect their babies from serious RSV lung infection. Even when they don't, I bring it up — it's that important," said Dr. Daniel (Danny) Bruckner , MD , board-certified pediatrician at Balboa Pediatrics. "During that first year of life, babies' immune systems are still developing, so they are more at risk of serious infection. BEYFORTUS has made a big difference in my practice. I recommend it for all babies — whether they're born early or on time, healthy or with medical conditions, before or during RSV season."

"Parents and the healthcare professionals who care for babies are clearly noticing the real-world impact of BEYFORTUS," said Thomas Grenier , Head of Vaccines North America for Sanofi. "Its safety and effectiveness have been demonstrated in clinical studies and in more than 50 real-world studies involving over 400,000 babies. That's why millions of parents in the US have already chosen BEYFORTUS to help protect their babies from RSV. That includes these moms who are using their voices to spread the word that BEYFORTUS isn't just one option, it's the #1 doctor-prescribed choice – and for many families, it's the right decision when it comes to helping protect their babies from serious RSV lung infection. "

Parents can visit BEYFORTUS.com to hear the moms' stories and learn why millions of parents have already chosen to get their babies Beyrified against RSV with BEYFORTUS. All parents are also encouraged to talk with their baby's doctor to learn more.

Dr. Daniel Bruckner , Elaine Welteroth , Gaby Dalkin , Katya Echazarreta , Mandy Moore , and Shawn Johnson East are paid spokespeople for Sanofi.

About RSV
RSV is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious respiratory illness for infants. Two out of three infants are infected with RSV during their first year of life and almost all children are infected by their second birthday. Most of the time RSV will cause a mild, cold-like illness. However, RSV is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD), including bronchiolitis and pneumonia, in infants. RSV LRTD is the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under 1, with most hospitalizations for RSV occurring in healthy infants born at term. Each year in the US, an estimated 590,000 RSV cases in babies under 1 require medical care, including physician office, urgent care, emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

About BEYFORTUS
BEYFORTUS is a single-dose long-acting antibody designed to help prevent RSV LRTD in infants that extends through five months, the length of the typical RSV season in the US. For children undergoing cardiac surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass, an additional dose of BEYFORTUS is recommended as soon as the child is stable after surgery. An additional dose of BEYFORTUS is also indicated for children up to 24 months of age, regardless of body weight, who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.

As a long-acting antibody provided directly to newborns and infants as a single dose, BEYFORTUS offers fast-acting protection to help prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV without requiring activation of the immune system. It has demonstrated a consistent safety profile across a broad infant population. BEYFORTUS administration can be timed to coincide with the RSV season.

BEYFORTUS has been approved for use in the US, the European Union, China , Japan , and many other countries around the world. Special designations to facilitate expedited development of BEYFORTUS were granted by several regulatory agencies, including Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Fast Track Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration; Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review designation by The China Center for Drug Evaluation under the National Medical Products Administration; access granted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Priority Medicines scheme and EMA accelerated assessment; Promising Innovative Medicine designation by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency; and BEYFORTUS has been named "a medicine for prioritized development" under the Project for Drug Selection to Promote New Drug Development in Pediatrics by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development.

INDICATION
BEYFORTUS is a prescription medicine used to help prevent a serious lung disease caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in:

  • Newborns and babies under 1 year of age born during or entering their first RSV season.
  • Children up to 24 months of age who remain at risk of severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Your child should not take BEYFORTUS if your child has a history of serious allergic reactions to nirsevimab-alip or any of the ingredients in BEYFORTUS.

Before your child receives BEYFORTUS, tell your healthcare provider about all of your child's medical conditions, including if your child:

  • has ever had a reaction to BEYFORTUS.
  • has bleeding or bruising problems. If your child has a problem with bleeding or bruises easily, an injection could cause a problem.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines your child takes, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Your infant should not receive a medicine called palivizumab if they have already received BEYFORTUS in the same RSV season.

Serious allergic reactions have happened with BEYFORTUS. Get medical help right away if your child has any of the following signs or symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:

  • swelling of the face, mouth, or tongue
  • difficulty swallowing or breathing
  • unresponsiveness
  • bluish color of skin, lips, or under fingernails
  • muscle weakness
  • severe rash, hives, or itching

The most common side effects of BEYFORTUS include rash and pain, swelling, or hardness at the site of your child's injection. These are not all the possible side effects of BEYFORTUS. Call your healthcare provider if you have questions about side effects.

Please see full Prescribing Information , including Patient Information , for more details.

MAT-US-2510416-v1.0-09/2025

About Sanofi
Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | +33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com
Evan Berland | +1 215 432 0234 | evan.berland@sanofi.com
Timothy Gilbert | +1 516 521 2929 | timothy.gilbert@sanofi.com

Investor Relations
Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com
Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com
Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com
Keita Browne | + 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com
Tarik Elgoutni | + 1 617 710 3587 | tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com
Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com
Yun Li | + 33 6 84 00 90 72 | yun.li3@sanofi.com

Sanofi forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions, and the impact that global crises may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 . Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

All trademarks mentioned in this press release are the property of the Sanofi group.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mandy-moore-and-celebrity-mom-squad-join-sanofi-to-help-protect-babies-from-rsv-with-beyfortus-302552446.html

SOURCE Sanofi

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

