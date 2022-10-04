GamingInvesting News

The Mana App Can Be Downloaded Today on iOS and Android

Mana Interactive Inc ., a financial technology company serving gamers, today announced the launch of the Mana Banking App, Checking Account, Debit Card and Rewards Program.* Download Mana today on iOS and Android .

Mana logo

Watch the launch video .

Joe Zhou , CEO & founder of Mana, shares, "At Mana, every team member here is a gamer. We pride ourselves on empowering fellow gamers and building things that we would use daily. We can't wait to reveal the foundation we've been working on since last year and this is just the first step."

Mana is a checking account and debit card for people who enjoy playing video games and want to get rewarded for doing what they know and love. Mana offers a robust rewards program geared towards gamers who want to earn rewards for the time that they spend in-game and for their everyday purchases.

Mana will also soon be launching in Sidequest and SteamVR, making it the first US-based financial service provider in virtual reality. View your balance and transactions with Mana VR and join Mana in a pioneering banking experience.

"Getting the chance to build Mana has been an opportunity of a lifetime," said Steve Mautone , Vice President of Product. "We've connected a great team and built an incredible app that I'm truly excited to share with the community."

There is no cost to sign up for a Mana card and start earning rewards. Earn up to 5x the points on gaming & entertainment subscriptions, 3x the points on gaming products in the Mana Shop, 1x for all other purchases and monthly points from playing your favorite games, like League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale.

Mana users can earn points on gaming and entertainment subscriptions, including:

  • PlayStation Plus / Now
  • Xbox Game Pass
  • Nintendo Switch Online
  • Discord Nitro
  • EA Play
  • Amazon Prime
  • Netflix
  • Spotify

View the full list of eligible subscriptions here .

Mana users can seamlessly redeem their points using the robust, in-app Mana Shop for rewards such as video games, hardware, and gift cards. Use points to unlock video games like Call of Duty, Sniper Ghost Warrior, The Walking Dead, Hitman, and more. Upgrade your setup by using rewards points for hardware from Logitech, V12 and other top brands. Gift cards include Amazon, GameStop, Nintendo, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Best Buy, Xbox, Spotify, Dominos and many other gamer favorites.

Users can upgrade to Mana Pro for an annual fee of $119.95 to access boosted rewards and other perks as well as a high-end metal card.

Mana Pro perks include:

  • Discord Nitro Classic
    • 1 Year Subscription
  • $25 Xbox Gift Card
  • $25 PlayStation Store Gift Card
  • FitGMR Pro
    • 1 Year Subscription
  • Surfshark VPN
    • 1 Year Subscription
  • FirstBlood Premium
    • 1 Year Subscription
  • Aim Lab Elite Supporter Pack

Mana Pro users can earn 5x the points on gaming and entertainment subscriptions, including Netflix, Nintendo Switch Online, PlayStation Plus / Now, Xbox Game Pass, Discord Nitro, Disney+, and more.

To learn about all Mana Pro rewards and perks, read the value breakdown .

To keep up with all Mana news, follow Mana on Twitter , Instagram , and Tik Tok .

About Mana Interactive

Mana Interactive Inc. is a Boston -based financial solutions provider focusing on providing a new rewards platform designed specifically for gamers. Founded in 2021, Mana Interactive is comprised of a team of passionate gamers striving to evolve the fintech space and change the way people see rewards, payments and technology working together. Mana has secured over $7M in seed funding to help fuel its boundary-pushing fintech into gamers' spotlights around the world.

* Mana Checking Account and related banking services provided by MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC. Transactional and withdrawal limits apply. Mana Visa ® Debit Card issued by MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa terms and conditions apply. MVB Bank, Inc., does not issue rewards, and such services are performed exclusively by Mana Interactive LLC.

CONTACT: Mika Kelly , mika@soclevercomm.com

Download the press kit here: https://soclevercomm.box.com/v/ManaInteractive
See the launch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiTTFSlzxRU

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mana-the-debit-card-and-rewards-program-for-gamers-is-now-live-301640865.html

SOURCE Mana Interactive

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SB22 Successfully Achieves GLI-33 Certification in Record Time

SB22 announced the certification of the Fi22 Sportsbook Platform by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®). Fi22 is a next generation wagering platform that is uniquely built specifically for the US market and features a built-in Player Account Management module, advanced betting engine, and a true omni-channel experience. "SB22 represents a quantum leap forward in the industry. There is simply nothing like it in the market today in terms of user experience, whether for consumers on the front end or operators on the back end," said John Asher Thompson CEO of SB22.

For more information: https://access.gaminglabs.com/Certificate/Index?i=457

"SB22 did a great job of achieving GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems certification expeditiously," said Salim L. Adatia , GLI's Vice President of Client Services for North America . "Their development and commercial team worked diligently with GLI's testing and client services team throughout both the pre-certification and certification testing phases. SB22's commitment to these test initiatives resulted in efficiency gains reducing the overall elapsed timeframe from submission to project completion."

For more information: https://access.gaminglabs.com/Certificate/Index?i=457

Vik Shrestha , CCO of SB22, added, "Having our GLI-33 certification is a pivotal step for us and we are now open for business and ready to launch with our first clients. The industry has been waiting for this new technology and we are excited to showcase the innovation our world class development team has developed."

The Fi22 Platform is modular and scalable with the ability to develop new features faster and to integrate the latest technologies seamlessly. Using modern software architecture ensures the platform has greater stability and overall system security. Fi22 places the user experience at the forefront with Native iOS and Android mobile apps and an industry-first immersive VR betting platform.

"Our goal has been to build a platform that disrupts the industry reliance on legacy technology. Fi22 enables operators of all sizes to offer a vastly superior user experience while using the advanced automation capabilities to drive profitability by reducing operational overhead. Providing technology that enables operators to achieve results in more efficient ways such as with AI and ML-driven personalized marketing and responsible gaming tools will enable the industry to make a big leap forward and really deliver on its promises," said industry veteran Vladimir Jovanovic , COO of SB22.

SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

For more information on Product:
www.sb22.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb22-successfully-achieves-gli-33-certification-in-record-time-301640915.html

SOURCE SB22 Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Monster Energy to Host Epic NASCAR Simulation Driving Competition On The Latest Episode Of "Live & Unleashed With The Dingo"

A Star-Studded Cast of Professional NASCAR Drivers and Gamers will Compete for Bragging Rights and the Illustrious Live & Unleashed Trophy

Heading into the second show of the second season of "Live & Unleashed with the Dingo," the highly successful show will break new ground expanding into the world of NASCAR.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mobile Gaming Platform BlueStacks Offers its Affiliate Program for Publishers Across 57 Countries

BlueStacks, a mobile gaming platform that enables users to play more than 2 million games on the Android platform via computer and the cloud, has announced that it has now reached content producers in more than 57 countries with its successful Affiliate Program.

Leading mobile gaming platform BlueStacks has reached numerous content producers and video game publishers across 57 countries with its successful affiliate program offering users the option to earn additional revenues.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Margaret Simpson, CEO at The Mill Casino, "We are excited to have deployed Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform."

The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in North Bend, OR has installed the QCI Platform Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"Here at The Mill Casino, we are constantly looking for solutions to help us increase our positive interactions with our guests, and QCI's platform allows us to engage our team and guests with valuable information that drives the proper decisions and does it quickly," said Margaret Simpson CEO at The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park.

Dr. Ralph Thomas , CEO of QCI, stated that "The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park's decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment. With over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI's Unified Gaming Platform, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the growing needs of The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park."

ABOUT The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park

The Mill Casino Hotel and RV Park is located in North Bend, Oregon , on the shores of Coos Bay . With 200+ waterfront hotel rooms and a spacious modern waterfront RV park, guests come from all over the Northwest to experience the scenic beauty of the Sothern Oregon Coast. Historic Highway 101 will lead you to the Mill Casino and the world-famous, world-class hospitality we are famous for. Amenities in the area include several operating lighthouses, miles of beach, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and world-class golfing.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno . Based in San Diego , QCI also has offices in Las Vegas , St. Louis , Dallas & Phoenix . www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/margaret-simpson-ceo-at-the-mill-casino-we-are-excited-to-have-deployed-quick-custom-intelligences-unified-gaming-platform-301640747.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Everi to Debut Player-Engaging Game Content and Newest Cabinet at Global Gaming Expo 2022

Company to Introduce Video Cabinet Featuring Unique Custom Display

Charity TournEvent ® Takes Place Oct. 12 at Everi G2E Booth #1150

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Challenge the Highest Level of <MIR4>! A New Content, Hell Raid, Unveiled

  • Hell Raid, a new combat content for level 90 or higher players
  • Special Enhancement for strengthening power score added along with 2 new items
  • Transcend system added for enhancing stats of legendary spirits

Wemade unveiled Hell Raid, a new content for its masterpiece MMORPG on October 4, 2022 .

Challenge the Highest Level of "MIR4" ! A New Content, Hell Raid, Unveiled. (PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Hell Raid, a hard-mode combat content for level 90 or higher players, is much more difficult than the Boss Raid. Up to 15 players can participate to fight a powerful boss monster and followers.

More participants come with a higher likelihood of gaining higher benefits. If six or more players participate, there is a chance to acquire Tier 1 Epic Secondary Weapons and Earrings, Divine Oil of Blessing, and five kinds of Tributes used to enhance Mystique.

Hell Raid consists of multiple stages based on three monster levels – level 100, 120, and 140, and only players with a Hell Raid Ticket can enter.

Within 15 minutes, players can challenge a level 140 monster to grab the chance for further enhancement.

In addition, a Special Enhancement function was added where players can upgrade Epic or higher items such as Magic Stone, Spectrumite, Spirit Treasure and Mystical Piece. Dragonsteel, Darksteel and Enhancement Stones are needed to enhance items and players can use Oil of Blessing to increase the chance of enhancement.

Furthermore, a Transcend system has been added in which players can increase the stats of legendary spirits to level 4. When the level is notched up through the Transcend system, a slot for adding Spirit Treasure is added and unique stats are enhanced.

More details about MIR4 > can be found on its official website and community.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/challenge-the-highest-level-of-mir4-a-new-content-hell-raid-unveiled-301639602.html

SOURCE Wemade

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c4273.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

