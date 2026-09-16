Majestic Gold Corp. Revises Record Date for Special Cash Dividend

(TheNewswire)

Majestic Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 16, 2026 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) announces that it has revised the record date for the special cash dividend previously announced on August 31, 2026.

The record date for the special cash dividend of C$0.0055 per common share has been changed from September 16, 2026, to September 18, 2026.

Accordingly, the special cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2026. The payment date remains October 9, 2026.

All other terms of the special cash dividend remain unchanged.

 

About Majestic Gold

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia-based company, is a junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

 

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements which relate to future events.

 

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

 

Except as required by applicable law, Majestic Gold does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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