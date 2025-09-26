Majestic Gold Announces Resumption of Operations at DGZ Mine

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia September 26, 2025 TheNewswire - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) is pleased to announce that operations at its Denggezhuang Underground Mine (the "DGZ Mine") in Muping District, Yantai City, Shandong Province, have resumed following regulatory approval.

As disclosed in Majestic's news release dated July 28, 2025, production at the DGZ Mine was suspended after a workplace accident that resulted in a fatality. The Emergency Management Department and Safety Supervision Administration ("EMD & SSA") ordered the suspension to allow for investigation and rectification measures.

During the suspension period, the Company and its operating subsidiary, Yantai Mujin Mining Co. Ltd. ("Yantai Mujin"), implemented comprehensive self-inspection and corrective measures in accordance with regulatory requirements. Under order of the EMD & SSA, the Emergency Management Bureau of Muping District, subsequently conducted detailed reviews and inspections of the DGZ Mine.

On September 26, 2025, Yantai Mujin received the "Safety Production Administrative Enforcement Document – Rectification Review Opinion ((Lu Yan Mu) Emergency Review (2025) No. 138)" issued by the Emergency Management Bureau, confirming that all required rectifications had been completed and granting approval for the DGZ Mine to resume operations. Accordingly, Yantai Mujin has immediately resumed mining operations at the DGZ Mine.

About Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp., a British Columbia based company, is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines, its flagship project, and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com .

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

www.majesticgold.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management at the time such statements are made and involves a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the temporary suspension of production at the DGZ Mine on the financial results of the Company.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals; operating risks inherent in the mining industry; environmental risks; labour and community relations; changes in laws or regulations; fluctuations in commodity prices; and general business and economic conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

