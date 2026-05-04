Magna Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Results

Magna Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Results

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2026. A total of 218,968,145 Common Shares or 79.21% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a.        Election of Directors        

Nominee

 Votes FOR Nominee Votes FOR
Mary S. Chan 98.60%
 Mary Lou Maher 99.62%
Hon. V. Peter Harder 96.93%
 William A. Ruh 96.43%
Jan R. Hauser 99.51%
 Peter Sklar 99.64%
Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) 99.64%
 Matthew Tsien 98.28%
Jay K. Kunkel 99.61%
 Dr. Thomas Weber 98.51%
Robert F. MacLellan 99.28%
 Lisa S. Westlake 98.28%

                                                        
b.        Other Items of Business

Item

 Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte 98.57%
Say on Pay 89.66%


Based on the voting results, all 12 nominees were elected to the Board, Deloitte was reappointed as independent auditor, and the "Say on Pay" resolution was approved – in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

Following the annual meeting, Magna's Board confirmed:

  • Robert F. MacLellan as Board Chair;
  • Mary Lou Maher as Audit Committee Chair; and
  • Hon. V. Peter Harder as Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee Chair.

Additionally, with the retirement of Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera from the Board after 12 years, the Board made the following Committee Chair appointments, effective immediately:

  • William A. Ruh as Talent Oversight and Compensation Committee Chair; and
  • Matthew Tsien as Technology Committee Chair.

INVESTOR CONTACT 
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle system technologies to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

Appendix "A"

VOTING RESULTS - 2026 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Resolution

 Votes For Votes Withheld/Against
#
 %
 #
 %
Elect Mary S. Chan as Director 209,236,245 98.60%
 2,965,784 1.40%
Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director 205,688,562 96.93%
 6,513,465 3.07%
Elect Jan R. Hauser as Director 211,168,283 99.51%
 1,033,744 0.49%
Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director 211,434,671 99.64%
 767,357 0.36%
Elect Jay K. Kunkel as Director 211,378,962 99.61%
 823,066 0.39%
Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director 210,664,274 99.28%
 1,537,753 0.72%
Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director 211,399,399 99.62%
 802,630 0.38%
Elect William A. Ruh as Director 204,629,951 96.43%
 7,572,076 3.57%
Elect Peter Sklar as Director 211,428,877 99.64%
 773,151 0.36%
Elect Matthew Tsien as Director 208,555,817 98.28%
 3,646,211 1.72%
Elect Dr. Thomas Weber as Director 209,030,974 98.51%
 3,171,033 1.49%
Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director 208,547,329 98.28%
 3,654,699 1.72%
Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor 215,827,447 98.57%
 3,140,698 1.43%
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 190,258,324 89.66%
 21,943,700 10.34%



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