Magellan Aerospace Announces Report on Voting Results for Directors

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (the "Corporation") announces that today at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") the proposed nominees for directors of the Corporation received the following votes:
|
Name of Proposed Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percentage of Votes Withheld
|
N. Murray Edwards
|
48,084,585
|
98.17%
|
896,304
|
1.83%
|
Phillip C. Underwood
|
48,550,861
|
99.12%
|
430,028
|
0.88%
|
Beth M. Budd Bandler
|
47,363,748
|
96.70%
|
1,617,141
|
3.30%
|
Larry G. Moeller
|
48,177,952
|
98.36%
|
802,937
|
1.64%
|
Steven Somerville
|
47,763,158
|
97.51%
|
1,217,731
|
2.49%
|
James P. Veitch
|
47,000,296
|
95.96%
|
1,980,593
|
4.04%
As a result, all of the above named nominees have been elected to hold office for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and by-laws of the Corporation.
About Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL,OTC:MALJF), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.
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For additional information:
Phillip C. Underwood
Chief Executive Officer
Magellan Aerospace Corporation
T : +1 (905) 677-1889
E: phil.underwood@magellan.aero
Elena M. Milantoni
Chief Financial Officer
Magellan Aerospace Corporation
T: +1 (905) 677-1889
E: elena.milantoni@magellan.aero