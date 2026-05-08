Magellan Aerospace Announces Report on Voting Results for Directors

Magellan Aerospace Announces Report on Voting Results for Directors

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (the "Corporation") announces that today at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") the proposed nominees for directors of the Corporation received the following votes:

Name of Proposed Nominee

Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes Withheld

N. Murray Edwards

48,084,585

98.17%

896,304

1.83%

Phillip C. Underwood

48,550,861

99.12%

430,028

0.88%

Beth M. Budd Bandler

47,363,748

96.70%

1,617,141

3.30%

Larry G. Moeller

48,177,952

98.36%

802,937

1.64%

Steven Somerville

47,763,158

97.51%

1,217,731

2.49%

James P. Veitch

47,000,296

95.96%

1,980,593

4.04%

As a result, all of the above named nominees have been elected to hold office for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and by-laws of the Corporation.

About Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL,OTC:MALJF), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.

For additional information:

Phillip C. Underwood
Chief Executive Officer
Magellan Aerospace Corporation
T : +1 (905) 677-1889
E: phil.underwood@magellan.aero

Elena M. Milantoni
Chief Financial Officer
Magellan Aerospace Corporation
T: +1 (905) 677-1889
E: elena.milantoni@magellan.aero

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Magellan AerospaceMAL:CCTSX:MAL
MAL:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

TomaGold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

LAURION Retains SMARTIR Marketing Ltd. to Drive Investor Awareness Ahead of Active 2026 Exploration Program

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production

Related News

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver React to Fed Decision, Expert Says Bottom Not in Yet

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

precious metals investing

TomaGold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

precious metals investing

LAURION Retains SMARTIR Marketing Ltd. to Drive Investor Awareness Ahead of Active 2026 Exploration Program

gold investing

Top Gold Producers Log Record Q1 Margins Despite Price Swings

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO