Lumina Gold Closes US$20 Million Convertible Debt Private Placement

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 21, 2025 it has closed the private placement (the "Private Placement") issuance of an aggregate principal amount of US$20 million unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") bearing interest at a rate of 6.0% per annum.

Lumina Gold Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

The Notes and any securities issuable upon conversion are subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 7, 2025 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. No securities have or will be issued as bonuses, finder's fees or commissions in connection with the Private Placement.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based exploration company focused on the Cangrejos project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn an additional installment of US$10.2 million . The draw consisted of two tranches, US$9 million which was due twelve months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$1.2 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

The PMPA has been amended to modify the US$15 million that was due in May 2024 to US$9 million payable immediately and the remaining US$6 million payable on December 2, 2024 . This amendment was made because Lumina has not yet finalized terms for the exploitation contract with the Government of Ecuador , which was a condition for the US$15 million being received. The December 2, 2024 payment is conditional on the finalization of the exploitation contract term sheet between Lumina and the Government of Ecuador .

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Company's ability to finalize the exploitation contract terms with the Government of Ecuador before December 2, 2024 . Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about: the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the PMPA; general business and economic conditions; the prices of gold and copper; and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Lumina Gold Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 22nd, 2024 at 2:00pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Appoints Feasibility Study Consultants

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) ("Lumina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") to lead the Feasibility Study on its Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project ("Cangrejos" or the "Project") in southwest Ecuador . Lumina is expecting the Feasibility Study to be completed in H1 2025. Along with Ausenco, Lumina has appointed a full team of consultants to support the completion of the Feasibility Study. Key consultants and responsibilities are listed below in Table 1.

Table 1: Appointed Consultants

Lumina Gold Engages a Market Maker

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") announces that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Under the agreement, Integral will receive a fee of C$6,000 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is three (3) months from the date of execution with an option to renew.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Results from 19,000 metre Drill Program at Cangrejos; Including 85 metres Grading 2.42 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Open to Depth

Highlights from 7,800 metre diamond hole (35-151 metres) Resource Conversion Drill Program:

  • Hole C23-265: 2.47 g/t gold equivalent over 85 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-302: 1.75 g/t gold equivalent over 113 metres from 2 metres to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-317: 1.86 g/t gold equivalent over 96 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Highest gold assay ever on the project in hole C23-253, 2 metres from 40 to 42 metres grading 580 g/t Au.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce results from the 2023 Phase 1 mining resource conversion drilling campaign in support of the ongoing Feasibility Study ("FS") at its Cangrejos Project (the "Project") in Ecuador . Resource drilling comprised part of a larger drill campaign at the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits which also included, metallurgical samples and geotechnical holes with subsequent hydrogeological testing in support of pit slope design. The 2023 drill program at the Project is summarized below in Table 1.

Heritage Mining Announces Encouraging Gold Results from New Millennium Drill Program and provides Exploration Update and Strategic Investment

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Vertex Minerals Limited Appointment of Joint Chief Financial Officers

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney as Joint Chief Financial Officers (CFO) of the Company.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Appointment of Vince Fayad and Kurt Laney as Joint Chief Financial Officers

- Both bring extensive experience in the public company sector, with a strong focus on the mining industry

- Focus on processes and controls to support the growth and development of the Company

- Based in Sydney

Vince and Kurt bring a wealth of experience in both the mining and public company sectors. Their combined experience, together with their broader expertise in handling larger trading entities, will be invaluable as the Company progresses towards its next stage of production. Vince and Kurt will work alongside the management team at Hill End, with a particular focus on supporting the evolution of the Company's processes and controls across the accounting, finance and treasury functions as Vertex transitions to production.

Both Kurt and Vince are Chartered Accountants and their experience includes:

- Vince has over 40 years' experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and other advisory related services in Sydney-based mid-tier accounting firms. His experience ranges from provision of corporate, accounting and secretarial services, together with strong commercial acumen particularly, in the planning and execution and of development strategies for projects as well as acquisition skills.

- Kurt is an experienced Chartered Accountant with over ten years of experience specialising in the provision of accounting for publicly listed companies, taxation, and corporate secretarial services.

Vince brings extensive public company experience, including his current role as Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE). Kurt also serves as CFO and Joint Company Secretary of ASE. Over the past decade, both Vince and Kurt have held Joint CFO and Company Secretary roles across several other ASX-listed companies.

Executive Chairman Roger Jackson commented, "I am delighted with the appointment of Vince and Kurt. They bring not only a strong degree of financial acumen, but also have extensive public company experience and, being Sydney-based, will integrate well with our project team and operations. These skills will be invaluable as the Company moves forward. I look forward to working with Vince and Kurt".



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

Questcorp Signs Option Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico and Completes Technical Report for La Union Project

Questcorp Signs Option Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico and Completes Technical Report for La Union Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 6, 2024, it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") for the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Project" or "La Union") with Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (the "Vendor") dated May 5, 2025 (the "Transaction"). The Company has also completed and filed on SEDAR+ the La Union Technical Report (the "Report") in support of the Transaction (as defined below).

Ti-Tree Money Intrusion Ni-Cu-PGE Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Ti-Tree Money Intrusion Ni-Cu-PGE Update

Download the PDF here.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CONTINUES BOARD RENEWAL PROCESS

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce further progress on its board renewal process.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In connection with the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), Dr. Bill Williams will retire from his last remaining board position, and Tara Christie will not stand for re-election in order to focus on her existing executive priorities. Western is pleased to announce the nomination of Pamela O'Hara for election to the board of directors at the Company's AGM on June 12, 2025 .

Ms. O'Hara brings over 30 years of experience advancing mining and transportation infrastructure projects, as well as a deep level of expertise in the Yukon . She has been heavily involved in permitting large projects including Ekati, Voisey's Bay, Wolverine, Hope Bay , Canadian Pacific Railway, and the Port of Vancouver . A Registered Professional Biologist and Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner, Ms. O'Hara is known for delivering innovative, community-focused projects and successfully navigating regulatory environments. Ms. O'Hara holds a B.Sc. in Biology and Oceanography from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Environment and Management from Royal Roads University.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Bill for his many contributions to Western over the years and wish him all the best in his retirement," said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO. "We also thank Tara for her years of dedicated service and support to Western. Looking ahead, as we advance the Casino Project through environmental assessment and permitting, Pamela's proven ability to navigate regulatory processes and deliver major projects will be a significant asset to the board of directors and the broader team."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

Osisko Metals Intersects 323 Metres Averaging 0.43% Cu at Gaspé Project

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drilling results from the 2025 drilling program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Results for six new holes are reported below, located at the southern end of the deposit defined in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE", see attached map and November 14, 2024 news release).

OM Gaspé Copper Project (May 5, 2025) Location of Drill Holes

