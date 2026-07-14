Lumen Technologies to Hold Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), the trusted network for AI, today announced that it will publish its second quarter financial results following market close on Aug. 4, 2026. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at 5:00 pm. ET.
Additional information regarding the second quarter 2026 results, including the company's earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials, will be available on Lumen's Investor Relations website.
About Lumen
Lumen is unleashing the world's AI potential. As the trusted network for AI, we ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications — quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Lumen's physical infrastructure, programmable network, and connected ecosystem give enterprises a simpler way to move data from virtually anywhere to anywhere in real-time to support their AI needs. Together, Lumen's owned fiber backbone and cloud-native control plane provide a differentiated platform for connecting, securing, and operating modern enterprise environments at global scale. From metro connectivity and long-haul data transport to cloud networking, security services, digital platform capabilities, and connectivity orchestration, Lumen meets customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, Inc. in the United States.
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Media Contact:
Anita J. Gomes
Anita.Gomes@Lumen.com
+1 858-229-8538
Investor Contact:
Jim Breen, CFA
Investor.Relations@lumen.com
+1 603-404-7003