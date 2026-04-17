Lumen Technologies Announces New Chief Legal Officer

Jennifer Hodges, SVP of Corporate Governance, Securities, Transactions and Litigation, Named Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; Jeff Sharritts, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, to Assume Public Sector Responsibilities
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer & Head of Public Sector Mark Hacker will retire to pursue a vocation in ministry, entering formation for the diaconate. Jennifer Hodges, currently serving as Senior Vice President of Corporate Governance, Securities, Transactions and Litigation, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Additionally, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Sharritts will take on Public Sector responsibilities. These leadership changes will take effect on April 20, with Hacker supporting the transition through May 15, 2026.
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Jennifer Hodges, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Lumen.
Hacker has served as Lumen's Chief Legal Officer since 2025, leading the company's Legal and Public Policy organizations while overseeing legal strategy, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, government affairs, and ethics. In October 2025, he assumed additional leadership responsibilities for Lumen's Public Sector business. Hacker has been instrumental in guiding Lumen through a period of substantial transformation.
"On behalf of the entire Lumen team, I want to thank Mark for his leadership, integrity, and partnership during an important chapter in our company's evolution," said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen Technologies. "We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him the very best as he begins this next chapter in ministry."
Johnson added, "I am excited to partner even more closely with Jennifer as she steps into the role of Chief Legal Officer. She brings deep expertise, sound judgment, and a strong understanding of our business and governance priorities, and she will be a tremendous asset as we continue to execute our strategy."
Prior to joining Lumen, Jennifer served as a Managing Director at Liberty Global, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed telecommunications company. Prior to that, she spent over 12 years at McDermott Will & Schulte LLP (formerly known as, McDermott Will & Emery LLP), where she advised U.S. and international clients on cross-border joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and other corporate matters across a range of industries. She holds a J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Colorado Boulder.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.
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Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management's expectations with respect to our business, senior leadership team, strategy and operations as well as statements identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not promises nor guarantees of future results, are based on our current expectations only and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
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