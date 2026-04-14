Lumen Helps Keep Broadcasters on Air Amid Potential Satellite Capacity Changes

Lumen highlights fiber-first, hybrid-ready Vyvx solution at NAB Show to deliver sports, news and live events as satellite spectrum options are expected to decrease
Federally driven changes are expected to reduce satellite capacity as early as 2027. At the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, Lumen Technologies ( LUMN ) will showcase its Vyvx ® Hybrid Distribution offering, designed to support modernization and operational continuity for live sports, news and major events as broadcasters navigate change.
Fiber-first foundation with hybrid flexibility
Lumen ® Vyvx ® Broadcast Solutions delivers seamless secure, reliable, low-latency content transport and video broadcast solutions for enterprise and media companies. The Vyvx ® Hybrid Distribution offering is a fiber-first foundation layer. Rather than requiring companies to make a choice between satellite and IP alternatives, it supports a hybrid approach that offers satellite, fiber and IP-based delivery options as parallel paths to help reduce risk and complexity without sacrificing operational certainty. It's engineered for broadcasters that want a clear path forward without a disruptive, all-or-nothing change.
"The expected reduction in C-band satellite capacity has created pressure for broadcasters that still depend on satellite for contribution and distribution to find other options," said Alaa Saayed, Vice President of Digital Content Services at Frost & Sullivan. "Many are evaluating hybrid or IP-based alternatives, bundled services and coordinated planning to maintain reliability while also managing costs and operational complexity."
Owned network, venue connectivity, and operations expertise
Lumen differentiates its Vyvx ® Hybrid Distribution offering with a combination of infrastructure scale and operational expertise that is difficult to replicate.
Lumen owns and operates the underlying fiber network, along with satellite teleport facilities, enabling end-to-end control of routing, redundancy and quality. Vyvx's heritage in live broadcast operations adds an additional layer of assurance. Bringing decades of operational experience to the industry, Vyvx is on net with broadcasters, production facilities and venues, helping manage transport and delivery.
"As delivery platforms change, engineers aren't looking for hype — they're looking for operational certainty," said VP of Vyvx Broadcast Solutions Rick Gibson. "Because Lumen owns the network and Vyvx has connectivity where it matters, not only can we offer flexibility of delivery, but we can also make this hybrid approach workable at scale."
The Future of Live Sports
Vyvx will be at the 2026 NAB Show April 18-22 in Las Vegas, hosting technology demonstrations and engaging expert panels. Visit the Sports Theater W3643 West Hall or booth W3735 for exclusive insights.
Learn more: Vyvx Broadcast Solutions | Managed Services | Lumen
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.
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