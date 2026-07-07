Lumen Completes Alkira Acquisition, Accelerating Its Unified Digital Platform for AI-Era Networking

Combination brings together Lumen's network and digital services with intelligent networking software to simplify enterprise connections across cloud, AI, and hybrid environments globally
Lumen Technologies , Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Alkira, an on-demand networking platform that helps enterprises connect clouds, sites, partners, and AI workloads quickly and easily. By combining Alkira's technology with Lumen's physical infrastructure, programmable network, and partner ecosystem, Lumen aims to simplify how enterprises build and manage their networks as environments grow more complex.
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Unlike providers that offer only connectivity or orchestration, Lumen now brings together both the physical network foundation and an on-demand platform to accelerate a more programmable, AI-ready network experience. The Alkira acquisition strengthens Lumen's position as the trusted network for AI, while expanding the networking, cloud, security, and AI services customers need to run more agile, connected operations.
For customers, that means a simpler way to manage increasingly complex infrastructure and deploy their choice of services, capacity, and capabilities. Through one programmable network, enterprises can enforce consistent security policies, gain better visibility and monitoring, and reduce manual work and slow provisioning. Over time, deeper integration with Lumen's connectivity services can help customers extend these benefits across more of their technology footprint.
"AI is reshaping how businesses operate, creating unprecedented demand for intelligent, programmable networks that can move data securely and seamlessly across cloud, edge, and data center environments," said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen. "By bringing Alkira into Lumen, we're combining world-class network infrastructure with cloud networking innovation to make complex environments simpler for customers. This is another important step in our transformation and strengthens our ability to help customers build, scale, and operate in the AI era."
Built for the AI Era
The acquisition strengthens Lumen's ability to support cloud connectivity and the rapid growth of data moving between clouds, data centers, and AI infrastructure. As AI workloads and inference data expand over multiple clouds, regions, and technology platforms, enterprises need a faster, more intelligent way to manage traffic through that complexity.
By combining Alkira's carrier-agnostic architecture with Lumen's network, one of the largest fiber networks in North America, Lumen can help customers manage traffic consistently across global environments.
A More Unified Digital Experience
As integration progresses, Alkira's technology is expected to become a Lumen Connect solution, unifying Lumen Multi-Cloud Gateway, cloud on-ramps, and on-net and off-net connectivity into a more streamlined digital experience. Lumen Connect gives customers one place to build and manage secure connections across clouds, sites, partners, and AI workloads. This simplifies network operations, improving efficiency, and advancing Lumen's Network-as-a-Service roadmap.
Together, Lumen's infrastructure and programmable network create a powerful foundation for managing modern technology environments. By combining private network performance, intelligent orchestration, and global reach, Lumen can help customers move faster, operate more efficiently, and adapt as their needs evolve.
Gartner ® named Lumen as the Company to Beat in the AI Vendor Race in Enterprise WAN and Connectivity Services for AI published in June 2026. Gartner stated that by combining Lumen's fiber footprint, dense metro infrastructure, and edge capabilities with Alkira's cloud-native control plane, the company strengthens its ability to extend its leadership into enterprise AI WAN and connectivity services. 1
Additional Resources:
- Learn More: For more information about the acquisition, visit https://www.lumen.com/en-us/alkira-unified-cloud-networking-control-plane.html
- Read the Blog: https://www.lumen.com/blog/en-us/alkira-cloud-networking-control-plane
- Watch the Video: Lumen SVP Scott Yow explains how Alkira extends Lumen's network with a unified software platform that gives enterprises greater visibility and control across clouds, data centers, and providers: https://youtu.be/uSpk5K7zSwM
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Lumen's acquisition of Alkira and related integration plans; expected product, platform, network, cloud, AI, security, customer-experience, and operational benefits; Lumen Connect, Network-as-a-Service, and other roadmap or transformation initiatives; and Lumen's ability to support evolving customer needs across hybrid, multi-cloud, AI, on-net, and off-net environments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations only and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to integrate Alkira, realize the expected benefits of the acquisition, develop and scale new or enhanced products and services, execute our business and transformation strategies, respond to changes in technology, customer demand, competition, cybersecurity threats, regulation, and market conditions, and maintain and expand our network, systems, infrastructure, and partnerships, as well as the risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.
1 Source: Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Lumen Is the Company to Beat in Enterprise WAN and Connectivity Services for AI, By Kameron Chao, Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, Karen Brown, June 25, 2026
Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product, or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's AI potential. As the trusted network for AI, we ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications — quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Lumen's physical infrastructure, programmable network, and connected ecosystem give enterprises a simpler way to move data from virtually anywhere, to anywhere in real-time to support their AI needs. Together, Lumen's owned fiber backbone and cloud-native control plane provide a differentiated platform for connecting, securing, and operating modern enterprise environments at global scale. From metro connectivity and long-haul data transport to cloud networking, security services, digital platform capabilities, and connectivity orchestration, Lumen meets customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, Inc. in the United States.
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