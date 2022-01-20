Amgen today announced that LUMAKRAS ® has been approved in Japan for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated positive, unresectable, advanced andor recurrent non-small cell lung cancer that has progressed after systemic anticancer therapy. "Today's approval of LUMAKRAS as the first and only KRAS G12C inhibitor marks a paradigm shift in the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer in Japan ," said David M. ...

