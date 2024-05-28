Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited

Lulo Recovers 19 5 Carat Type IIa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) (“Lucapa” or the “Company”) and its Lulo Alluvial Mine partners, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas are pleased to announce the recovery of a 195 carat Type IIa diamond from Lulo.

  • 195 carat Type IIa diamond recovered
  • Fourth +100 carat diamond recovered from Lulo in 2024
  • 6th largest diamond to be recovered from Lulo Alluvial Mine

The diamond is the sixth largest and the 44th +100 carat diamond to be recovered from the Lulo Alluvial operations since mining commenced in 2015.

The 195 carat Type IIa diamond is the fourth +100 diamond to be recovered at Lulo this year.

Picture: The 195 carat Type IIa diamond recovered from Lulo alluvial Mine in Angola

For and on behalf of the Lucapa Board.

Nick Selby
Managing Director

For more information:

Candice Sgroi
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Mob: +61 400 49 22 85 | csgroi@lucapa.com.au

ABOUT LUCAPA

Lucapa is an ASX listed diamond miner and explorer with assets in Africa and Australia. It has interests in two producing diamond mines in Angola (Lulo, in which LOM holds 40%) and Lesotho (Mothae, in which LOM holds 70%). The large, high-value diamonds produced from these two niche African diamond mines attract some of the highest prices/ carat globally.

The Lulo mine has been in commercial production since 2015, while the Mothae mine commenced commercial production in 2019.

In 2021, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Australian Natural Diamonds Pty Ltd, Lucapa completed the strategic and transformative acquisition of the Merlin Diamond Project, an historic Australian mine in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Lucapa and its project partners are also exploring for potential primary source kimberlites or lamproites at the prolific Lulo concession in Angola, the Brooking project in Australia and the Orapa Area F project in Botswana.

The Board, management and key stakeholders in Lucapa have deep global diamond industry experience and networks all through the value chain from exploration to retail.

Competent Person’s Statement

Information included in this announcement that relates to exploration results and resource estimates is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Richard Price MAusIMM who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Price is an employee of Lucapa Diamond Company Limited. Mr Price has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Price consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FORT À LA CORNE PROJECT - RIO TINTO PROJECT EVALUATION: ACHIEVEMENTS AND CONFIRMATIONS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond") is pleased to provide a review of the work completed by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") on the Fort à la Corne Project ("FalC Project"). From June 2017 until June 2022 RTEC pursued extensive exploration and evaluation analysis on two fronts at the FalC Project:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 1, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A large diamond on a black background.

Lucapa to Divest Stake in Mothae Diamond Mine After Mixed Q1 Results

Lucapa Diamond Company (ASX:LOM) has announced a strategic decision to divest its 70 percent stake in the Mothae mine in Lesotho as part of a broader plan to streamline its operations and focus on core assets.

The Tuesday (May 15) decision comes after the release of the company's first quarter production and sales report at the end of April. In it, Lucapa outlines both achievements and challenges across its diamond operations.

In Q1, the company’s Lulo mine in Angola sold 8,746 carats, generating US$9.4 million in revenue.

Keep reading...Show less

FORT À LA CORNE PROJECT - ORION NORTH DIAMOND VALUATION AND PROPORTIONS OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an estimate of the diamond valuation of three major kimberlite units within the Orion North Kimberlite. The diamond parcels included in this valuation are all from large diameter drill samples collected between 2006 and 2008 and are sampled from Early Jou Fou ("EJF") kimberlite units that form the dominant, potentially economic lithologic units of the K120 and K147K148 kimberlites. These diamond parcels have not previously been examined for diamond valuation. The K120 and K147K148 kimberlites are the principal components of the Orion North cluster of contiguous kimberlites and the extents of these EJF units are shown on a Map of Orion North .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"Anglo American" written on a phone screen with the words "buy" and "sell" behind it.

Anglo American Plans De Beers Sale After Rejecting BHP Offer

Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) announced plans to divest its De Beers diamond business as it moves to restructure in the face of a takeover bid from rival miner BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP).

In a Tuesday (May 14) press release, the company said it wants to streamline its operations and focus on high-demand sectors such as copper, iron ore and crop nutrients, creating what it believes is a "future-enabling portfolio."

The move comes after Anglo’s rejection of BHP’s US$38.8 billion bid in late April. If it had gone through, it would have been one of the resource industry's largest mergers and would have produced the world’s leading copper producer.

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

