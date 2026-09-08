Lucky Announces Increase in Private Placement and Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2026 Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LKY, OTC: LKMNF, FRA: LKY) (the "Company" or "Lucky") is pleased to announce that due to strong market demand, it has elected to further increase the size of the previously announced private placement to accommodate additional investor interest. The Company plans to issue an additional 2,550,000 flow-through shares (instead of flow-through units) for an additional $255,000, and an additional 12,150,000 non-flow through units for an additional $1,215,000. The previously announced private placement of June 9, 2026, has been further increased from $1,580,000 to a total of up to $3,050,000 in gross proceeds.
In connection with the transaction, the Company is now completing up to a $3,050,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of: (i) 4,550,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.10 per FT Share; and (ii) 25,950,000 units ("non-FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per non-FT Unit for total aggregate gross proceeds of $3,050,000. The FT Shares, defined below, will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").
Each FT share consists of one common share of the Company and each FT Share qualifyies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").
Each non-FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company (which will not qualify as a flow-through share) at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of five years from the date of issuance
In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay cash finder's fees to eligible finders equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders. The Company may also issue finder's warrants equal to 7% of the number of FT Shares and Non-FT Units sold to subscribers introduced by such finders. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.
All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
The Private Placement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
Working Capital
The Company's working capital deficiency was $8,256,442 as at July 31, 2026. Upon completion of the Private Placement, the Company expects to have sufficient funds to meet the working capital requirements of the TSXV. In addition, the Company expects to improve its financial position through: (i) the settlement of approximately $2,050,498 of indebtedness through the shares for debt transaction; and (ii) the write-off of approximately $4,273,228 of liabilities in connection with the Goldmindex S.A. disposition, as previously announced. Following completion of all contemplated transactions, the Company estimates its working capital to be approximately $422,910.
About Lucky Minerals Inc.
Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Patrick Laforest"
President, CEO and Chief Operating Officer
Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: completion of the Private Placement, the shares for debt transaction, the Prudhomme property acquisition and the Goldmindex disposition; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement; the Company's expectation of reinstatement for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"); the Company's ability to satisfy the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; the anticipated improvement of the Company's financial position and working capital; the completion and timing of required regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSXV; and the Company's future exploration and development plans.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "will" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "could", "would" or "will" occur. These statements are based on a number of assumptions considered reasonable by management at the date such statements are made, including, without limitation: that the Company will be able to complete the Private Placement, the shares for debt transaction, the Prudhomme property acquisition and the Goldmindex disposition on the terms presently contemplated or at all; that the Company will obtain all required regulatory approvals, including TSXV acceptance, in a timely manner; that financing will be available on acceptable terms; and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the transactions described in this news release will not be completed on the terms described or at all; the risk that required regulatory approvals, including TSXV acceptance, will not be obtained; the risk that the Company will not be able to satisfy the continued listing requirements of the TSXV or be reinstated for trading; the risk that the Company's financial position and working capital may not improve as anticipated; risks related to the Company's ability to raise additional capital; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development activities; commodity price fluctuations; operational risks; and changes in general economic, market, regulatory and political conditions.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's business, operations and financial results is included in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.
Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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