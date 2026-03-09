Lucid Leadership to Speak at the Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO, and Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, March 10.

The session is scheduled for 9:20 am EDT and will be webcast live on Lucid's investor relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Lucid Group 
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

