Lucid Leadership to Speak at Bank of America's 2026 Global Automotive Summit

Lucid Leadership to Speak at Bank of America's 2026 Global Automotive Summit

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today announced Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO, and Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at Bank of America's 2026 Global Automotive Summit on Tuesday, March 17.

The session is scheduled for 2:10 pm EDT and will be webcast live on Lucid's investor relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufactures at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

Investor Relations Contact
investor@lucidmotors.com

Media Contacts
media@lucidmotors.com

Trademarks
This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Lucid Group

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