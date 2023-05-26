Max Resource Discovers New Copper-Silver Zone at the AM District CESAR Project

Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") advises that Santiago Montt has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, effective May 25, 2023.

Mr. Montt has served the Company as Interim CEO since November 1, 2022, where he was responsible for the Company's operations in Chile. Prior to this, he was the Company COO.

Mr. Montt is a global mining executive with vast experience in leading teams in multinational mining companies. Prior to joining Los Andes, he spent over a decade at BHP overseeing corporate and legal affairs in the Americas covering a number of roles in Chile, Brazil, and Australia. His passion for the development of successful and responsible mining will continue to drive the Company's mission to maximize the value of the Vizcachitas Project for all its stakeholders.

Mr. Montt will continue to supervise the Company's technical team led by Antony Amberg as Chief Geologist and Manuel Matta and Magin Torres as senior mining and metallurgical consultants. This team has been working with the Company for many years and is responsible for the development of the Project being advanced with Tetra Tech and the pre-feasibility study ("PFS").

Los Andes Copper Chairman, Mr. Eduardo Covarrubias, stated: "We are delighted that Santiago has agreed to take on the role of CEO on a permanent basis. Following the release of the PFS earlier this year, we are now working on the next steps to advance the Project and look forward to providing further updates."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, CEO
Santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954 0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.Johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at www.losandescopper.com

Follow us on Twitter: @LosAndesCopper

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167650

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

